Consumer Rating
(6)
2019 Acura ILX Sedan

What's new

  • Refreshed exterior and interior design
  • Revised dual-screen infotainment interface
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
  • Standard AcuraWatch safety system
  • Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features for the money
  • Precise steering feel
  • Lightweight, plasticky interior trim
  • Many technology features are behind-the-times
  • Below-average acceleration
2019 Acura ILX Sedan pricing

Build & price

Which ILX does Edmunds recommend?

Get the ILX with the Premium package. It combines a low price with basically all the features you'll need. You'll miss out on the navigation system from the more expensive Technology package, but this year's new smartphone integration lets you use your favorite nav app anyway.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 Acura ILX gets a variety of updates this year. For one, there's new front-end styling, and that change alone might be enough for some shoppers to put the ILX on their list. The new grille is similar to those used on other newly designed Acuras, and it helps the ILX have a sportier look to it.

It also doesn't hurt that the ILX's price goes down for 2019, making it one of the least expensive entry-level luxury sedans around. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, and they are welcome additions to the ILX's infotainment system. Basically, the Acura ILX offers a luxury badge and lots of standard equipment at a bargain price.

Unfortunately, the cost savings are apparent when you spend a lot of time in this car. The core of the issue is that the current ILX is based on the last-generation Honda Civic, a car that exemplified Honda at its most complacent. Acura has not been able to cover up all the cheap, hollow-feeling plastics or compensate for the worse-than-average cabin noise levels. Acceleration from the ILX's four-cylinder engine is also subpar.

The 2019 ILX is comfortable to sit in, and it comes from a brand with a reputation for reliability and easy ownership. But pretty much any other entry-level luxury vehicle offers a more rich and more upscale driving experience.

2019 Acura ILX models

The Acura ILX starts with a reasonably well-equipped base trim level and offers three major upgrade packages. All trim levels rely on the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and powers the ILX's front wheels.

Standard equipment on the ILX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, LED head- and taillights, proximity entry and push-button start, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and faux leather upholstery. The base model makes do with a single-screen infotainment system with Bluetooth audio streaming and a six-speaker stereo system.

The AcuraWatch suite of safety features and driver aids comes standard, so the ILX has forward collision alert with emergency automatic braking, lane keeping assist and road departure mitigation, and even adaptive cruise control (although it doesn't operate below 25 mph). A rear camera with multiple view options is also standard.

Adding the Premium package brings you blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, perforated leather upholstery, a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Premium package upgrades the infotainment system with a second touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a subwoofer.

From there, the Technology package also adds navigation with real-time traffic, AcuraLink services integration, a premium 10-speaker stereo, and dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera display.

The A-Spec package can be added to the base car or in conjunction with either of the other upgrades. It's primarily an appearance package, with unique trim and interior colors and faux-suede seat inserts. It also sports 18-inch alloy wheels with slightly wider tires.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The ILX can be fun to drive, but the engine lacks power low in the rev range, which means you'll need to keep it above 4,000 rpm for best responsiveness. Luckily, the transmission is quick and smooth, and it responds rapidly to inputs.

Acceleration

The ILX's non-turbocharged four-cylinder makes all its power high in the rev range, feeling and sounding best at 4,000 rpm or higher. While this is good fun in the right conditions, it leaves you feeling flat-footed driving in a city or stop-and-go traffic.

Braking

The brakes are responsive without feeling grabby, with intuitive pedal response. The ILX tracks straight during panic stops.

Steering

The steering is light but offers some feedback from the wheels, which can be lacking in this class. The quick turn-in and direct response help the ILX feel a bit sporty.

Handling

The ILX feels planted, even over bumps, and is more than capable in typical driving. There's notable body roll, and for a sporty luxury vehicle the limits are low but pleasantly approachable. The car is quite balanced and will oversteer gently under braking.

Drivability

The transmission shifts quickly and smoothly and responds immediately to manual inputs. In Sport mode it will stay in the powerband, but in Normal mode, it will shift frequently, unable to easily balance upshifts for economy and downshifts needed for power.

Comfort

The ILX has comfortable seats and a ride tuned more for comfort than performance. The climate control system is functional and simple. But cabin noise is a prominent issue.

Seat comfort

The front seat cushions are supportive and not overly firm. They should fit a variety of bodies and are good for long-range comfort. Ditto the contoured rear bench. But there's no real bolstering to speak of, an issue during spirited driving.

Ride comfort

The ride is compliant without feeling floaty, tuned more for comfort than handling performance. Most drivers will appreciate the softer calibration.

Noise & vibration

The engine sounds healthy at all speeds, but noise is an issue in the ILX. Road and tire noise is intrusive at freeway speeds, and there's not as much isolation from external noises as in other luxury cars.

Climate control

The ILX comes standard with a dual-zone climate control system that's simple and functional.

Interior

While some surfaces have nice soft-touch coverings, the bulk of the ILX's interior feels hollow and plasticky — an unfortunate carryover from the ILX's last-gen Civic roots. The controls are simple and easy to find, but otherwise the interior feels tighter and less premium than those of rivals.

Ease of use

The dual-screen infotainment system adds unnecessary complication, but the physical controls are clearly labeled and easy to find.

Getting in/getting out

The seats are high relative to the ground, and the front door openings tall and square, making for easy front ingress and egress. The tighter back seat requires ducking down a bit, but overall it's easy to slide in and out of.

Driving position

You feel relatively high up in the ILX, with armrests and controls somewhat low compared to your position. It's not ideal for sporty driving, but it's comfortable enough.

Roominess

Rear passengers will notice a lack of legroom, although headroom is enough for average-size adults. The front seat offers sufficient elbow and knee room, although taller-than-average drivers might find headroom a bit tight.

Visibility

The front windshield pillars hamper your view for turns, but otherwise there's good visibility in the ILX. It's pretty easy to see out the back and over your shoulders, and the rearview camera provides a large — though not high-definition — view.

Quality

The ILX is cursed with economy-car bones that it simply can't cover up. The seats and steering wheel, along with some important touchpoints, feel nice, but otherwise the prevailing impression is of hard, cheap plastic. We also noticed some creaks and rattles, which added to the impression of below-average materials quality.

Utility

The trunk is reasonably sized at 12.4 cubic feet, but there's a distinct lack of good storage options for small items around the cabin. LATCH points are at least clearly marked, although bulky rear-facing seats will impede front-seat movement.

Technology

While the ILX comes with a lot of the features you expect from a luxury car, they largely feel firmly rooted in last-generation technology. If you're upgrading from an older car you're liable to be impressed, but shoppers who have sampled current luxury tech features will be underwhelmed.

Smartphone integration

While Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are available, the interface doesn't use the ILX's touchscreen for some unfathomable reason. Instead, you have to use a dial to navigate your phone.

Driver aids

All the driver aids you expect are present, but none come from the most recent generation of technology. Adaptive cruise operates smoothly for the most part, but it cuts out automatically below a certain speed, requiring the driver to take control when traffic slows.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura ILX.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 16%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • transmission
  • interior
  • comfort
  • climate control
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, What's Not to Like?!
tom lordi,
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point.

5 out of 5 stars, Acura ILX or Honda Civic Si?
Fritolay,
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing.

5 out of 5 stars, By far the best sports sedan for the $$$!
Fred,
Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$.

3 out of 5 stars, Some features make it a pain to own
Ken in Oregon,
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

We have owned three other Acuras, all of the TL family --and '03, '07 and a 2016 TLX. This go-round we decided to downsize to the ILX. I wish we didn't. We chose to go Acura after comparing to the Honda Civic, which wasn't as nice and had a much inferior engine-transmission package. But the 2019 ILX, while nice, isn't as nice as the TLX. Seats aren't as comfortable. The memory seats don't remember me very well. Seat heaters are either on or off, no degrees of heat. The ILX drives pretty well and if you keep the revs up can even feel a little sporty. Our biggest complaint is the size of the gas tank. It's barely over 10 gallons; the TLX had 17+. Where my wife had to the fill the TLX once every 6 weeks, the ILX barely makes three.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium Package 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
MSRP$27,650
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
MSRP$25,900
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
MSRP$29,650
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Technology Package 4dr Sedan features & specs
Technology Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
MSRP$29,550
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all 2019 Acura ILX Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite ILX safety features:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Lane Keeping Assist System
Warns if you are drifting out of your lane without signaling and will nudge the car back if no action is taken.
Blind-Spot Information System
Indicates if a car is lurking in your blind spot and will beep if you signal for a lane change in that direction.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Acura ILX vs. the competition

Acura ILX vs. Acura TLX

The TLX is the ILX's big brother, a midsize sedan that trumps the ILX in terms of both space and quality. It offers a sporty driving experience and similar tech features, with more luxury options available alongside more powerful engines and optional all-wheel drive. It's more car than the ILX in every way, but it also comes with a significantly higher price tag.
Acura ILX vs. Honda Civic

The ILX is based on the Civic, but it's based on the last-generation version. The current Honda Civic is light-years ahead of the old car in terms of drivability, technology and quality. It's an excellent choice for a small car, and it offers more backseat room than the ILX. The new Civic's optional turbo engine is also much punchier around town and more fuel-efficient to boot. Unless you really want the Acura brand name, we'd recommend the current Civic over the ILX.
Acura ILX vs. Honda Accord

The current Honda Accord is a properly impressive midsize sedan. It's comfortable, very roomy, good to drive, and has plenty of easy-to-use technology features. In many ways, it has set a new bar for mainstream midsize sedans. It also comes in at around the same price as the Acura ILX, so if you're looking for a great car with more space and don't mind ditching the luxury badge, the Accord is worth checking out.
2019 Acura ILX First Drive

Time for a Lesson on Civics

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorOctober 28th, 2018

Acura introduced its ILX in 2012 as an entry-level offering for the brand. This small sedan was based on the Honda Civic of the time, and most of our complaints about the car stemmed from its less than noble bones. In a class where competitors were working to scale down their luxury offerings to entice new buyers, the Acura had too much economy car in its DNA to feel competitive.

Now we've got the updated 2019 Acura ILX. It's less expensive and has more standard features. There's also an upgraded infotainment system and a more aggressive carapace. So the ILX looks good, wears a luxury badge, doesn't cost much and comes pretty well equipped. How does it stack up against other entry-level luxury sedans?

More for Less

For this refresh, Acura has redesigned the ILX's sheet metal, grafting the new corporate face onto the front end and giving the rear a lower, sportier look. We've been over this with each new and refreshed Acura model for the last few years, and we think the "diamond pentagon" grille is a huge improvement from the old bird-beak "power plenum" look. The ILX was the last car in the lineup scheduled to receive this update, so we, like the rest of the world, are looking forward to never hearing the phrase "power plenum" again.

Acura's AcuraWatch suite of active safety features and driver aids is now standard on the ILX, which means even the least expensive trim comes with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keeping assist. All told, these systems do their jobs well and largely unobtrusively. However, it's worth noting that since the adaptive cruise in the ILX can't bring the car to a full stop, it's not very useful in stop-and-go traffic.

Inside the cabin, the dual-screen infotainment persists, but Acura updated it to be quicker and to work with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dual-screen setup isn't our favorite system, but it's also not the worst in the class. It's unfortunate the new True Touchpad Interface setup in the RDX hasn't made it into the ILX because it's a significant improvement in both usability and looks.

We do take issue with the way Acura has designed the car's smartphone integration — it's on the wrong screen. One screen in the car is a touchscreen, while the other is controlled by a dial. Would you care to guess which one your smartphone's touch interface appears on? It's a relatively minor annoyance; once you get used to the dial, it's not difficult to use. It's also a problem that will never be fixed, as every infotainment system is likely to just roll over to the True Touchpad Interface. Ah well, #FirstWorldProblems.

And how much extra, you may well ask, will all of these added standard features cost? Negative $2,200. Starting in with the 2019 model, the base price for an ILX will be $26,895, including the destination charge. The fully loaded A-Spec with Technology package comes in at $32,545, or $3,550 less than in 2018. Our condolences to anyone who just bought a 2018 model.

So the 2019 Acura ILX looks better than ever and seriously undercuts the price of every other entry-level luxury vehicle on the market. What's the catch?

The 2012 Honda Civic

Peel off the slick metal skin and the very comfortable leather seats, and what you'll find is a last-generation Honda Civic, a car that can generously be described as "complacent." Launched in 2012, the ninth-generation Civic was roundly panned by critics for just not trying very hard. It was plasticky, loud and not particularly good to drive. Honda made improvements to it in the intervening years, and Acura has done its own work. But the reality is that it's just not the best car on which to base a luxury sedan.

There are certainly some fine touchpoints in the ILX's cabin, and the lightly refreshed seats continue to be a high point. But there's also a ton of hard, hollow-feeling plastics. Also concerning in our brief time with what was essentially a showroom-fresh car were a couple of creaks and rattles in the cabin. It's not particularly quiet. The current crop of mainstream compact sedans offer some quieter alternatives. Since the ILX is a Honda/Acura product, bits are unlikely to start falling off, but the interior still feels overwhelmingly cheap and lightweight.

But What About Driving?

Good eye, reader, we haven't mentioned driving yet. The ILX is, in fact, much better to drive than the Civic on which it is based. We'd go so far as to say it's fun — but for a given definition of fun.

The ILX is powered by the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder found in the old Civic Si. You won't find many four-cylinders without turbochargers in competitive vehicles. This buzzy motor makes 201 horsepower, but that peak power comes on at 6,800 rpm, or about 300 rpm higher than most competitors' turbocharged four-cylinders can spin.

The ILX's 2.4L also only makes 180 pound-feet of torque, and it makes that at 3,600 rpm — or about 2,100 rpm higher than most turbocharged engines deliver peak torque. If your eyes are glazing over right now, we won't blame you. What all these numbers mean is that the ILX doesn't feel very grunty when you set off from a stop. To really get it to accelerate, you've got to rev up the engine. Fortunately, this engine likes to rev high, sounding the happiest between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. If you put the transmission in Sport, it'll keep the revs very high.

And speaking of the transmission, the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is actually quite good. We were sad when the manual option was nixed from the ILX, but this automatic goes a long way toward making up for that omission. For most drivers, its strengths are ideal: It's very smooth and quick to respond, making for an amiable companion in typical driving. That's a good thing because in Normal mode the ILX has to downshift every time you go near the gas pedal.

But the eight-speed is also quite responsive when you take over manual control using the small steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Click the paddle, and you're rewarded with a quick shift that keeps the car moving and preserves your momentum.

If you're not driving aggressively, the ILX is, well, acceptable. It's slower and less forceful than most competitors, fuel economy is still only average, and it requires more downshifting when accelerating. But it's also smooth and responsive. If, however, you're the kind of person who gets a kick out of wringing every ounce of performance out of a drivetrain, nothing in the class will do what the ILX does.

Sounds 'Sporty'

The steering is very light, which isn't what you'd call "sporty," but it's very direct and there's actually some feel from the front wheels. The suspension is tuned for comfort, and it's quite good at that part of the business, smoothing over bumps and rough pavement better than some competitors. But that comfort goes hand in hand with noticeable body roll.

In this class, sporty competitors will corner flatter and grip harder. But in our time with the ILX, we did find it lively and engaging. It's a fun car with very approachable limits. The ILX is a mixed bag here, trying to split lanes between the majority of buyers who want a comfortable entry-level luxury experience and the minority who see every corner as a potential challenge.

What's the Verdict?

Ultimately, the ILX's low price and standard features, combined with Acura's reputation for reliability and easy ownership, will capture buyers looking for an entry-level luxury badge on a budget. Shoppers with deeper pockets can find significantly more luxurious experiences — or more sport-oriented experiences — in the entry-level class. The ILX is fun on the road, but we suspect a lot of buyers on the hunt for this specific kind of fun will be quite satisfied with an old Honda Civic Si ... with a manual gearbox.

At the price, there's a place for the ILX on the market. But our time with the car left us feeling impatient for the next generation. The current RDX and MDX show what Acura designers can do when they set their minds to it, and the current Honda Civic has advanced a quantum leap over its predecessor in every way but its redline. The 2019 Acura ILX's new sheet metal and other improvements feel more like a stopgap measure than a solution to the car's issues.

2019 Acura ILX First Look

A New Face for an Old Hand

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorSeptember 7th, 2018

We were skeptical when Acura unveiled the ILX for the 2013 model year. Underneath, Acura's little luxury sedan was essentially a Honda Civic, and that particular Civic was notably subpar by Honda's standards.

A significant refresh in 2016 — headlined by new safety features and a more powerful standard engine — aimed to give the ILX a new lease on life, but questions remained about its technology interface, ride comfort and materials quality. Meanwhile, an all-new Civic debuted for 2016 to rave reviews, casting further doubt on the much costlier ILX's viability.

The 2019 Acura ILX marks a second attempt to turn the tide. Acura has festooned its entry-level sedan with a whole new front end and a reworked rear fascia, also adding an upgraded infotainment system and more standard advanced safety features. The interior has been tarted up, too, boasting reshaped seats and revised cabin trim. But here's the $30,000 question: Are these enhancements enough to make the ILX competitive against its increasingly capable rivals?

The Walkaround

The changes start at the front of the car, where the previous cheese-slicer grille gives way to a yawning opening with a starburst pattern surrounding a gloriously oversize Acura badge. The A-Spec model's lower airdam and triangular foglight surrounds give it a particularly aggressive and distinctive look. The decklid spoiler and sporty rear valance further distinguish the A-Spec from other ILX trims.

Inside, Acura has reshaped the seats, which now have more pronounced bolsters and an unusual design in A-Spec trim. Previous A-Spec seats were primarily upholstered with imitation suede, but the new seats are mostly leather with a strip of faux suede running down the middle. We're wondering if the increased use of leather will make the seats more swampy on hot days.

The other major change on the inside is to the available touchscreen infotainment system. We've derided Acura's dual-screen setup in the past, primarily because it was difficult to remember how to get to the desired function, but also because of its slow response times and confusing menu structure. The dual screens remain in the 2019 ILX, but Acura says the software is faster now, and a revised interface should make it more user-friendly. The touchscreen also provides support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are both new for 2019.

All 2019 Acura ILX trims come standard with AcuraWatch, a previously optional safety package that includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control. This is good news for the ILX's value proposition, as these driver aids are almost always optional extras on competing small luxury cars.

Aggressive Pricing

With a base price of $26,895, the ILX costs thousands of dollars less than other small luxury cars. Standard features include LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, faux leather upholstery, a basic infotainment system, and the AcuraWatch suite of safety features. Selecting the reasonably priced Premium package ($28,645 total) adds blind-spot monitoring, the dual-screen infotainment setup, a subwoofer, leather upholstery, HD and satellite radio, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Technology package ($30,545) includes those items plus a navigation system, upgraded stereo and a multiangle rearview camera. The A-Spec package can be ordered in conjunction with the Premium or Technology package for an additional $2,000.

Cautiously Optimistic

While some of our complaints appear to have been addressed in the refreshed 2019 Acura ILX, others remain valid. After all, the ILX is still based on the previous-generation Civic. And the sluggish powertrain carries forward without modification, which means you can't have turbocharged power as you can in the new Civic — you're stuck with an older 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's paired with a funky dual-clutch automatic transmission. Moreover, none of the changes for 2019 will improve the car's choppy ride quality.

We'll have to wait until October 10, when the 2019 model hits dealer lots, to find out if the ILX's improvements add up to a sedan that Audi and Mercedes need to worry about.

FAQ

Is the Acura ILX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 ILX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Acura ILX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ILX gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ILX has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura ILX. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Acura ILX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura ILX:

  • Refreshed exterior and interior design
  • Revised dual-screen infotainment interface
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
  • Standard AcuraWatch safety system
  • Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Is the Acura ILX reliable?

To determine whether the Acura ILX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ILX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ILX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Acura ILX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Acura ILX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 ILX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura ILX?

The least-expensive 2019 Acura ILX is the 2019 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,900.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $27,650
  • 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $25,900
  • Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,650
  • Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,550
  • Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $31,550
What are the different models of Acura ILX?

If you're interested in the Acura ILX, the next question is, which ILX model is right for you? ILX variants include Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). For a full list of ILX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Acura ILX

2019 Acura ILX Sedan Overview

The 2019 Acura ILX Sedan is offered in the following styles: Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Acura ILX Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura ILX Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ILX Sedan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ILX Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura ILX Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ILX Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium Package, Base, Premium and A-SPEC Packages, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

