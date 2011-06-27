Used 2010 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG181518
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg13/19 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.274.3/400.9 mi.316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181518
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l4.4 l3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm311 hp @ 5850 rpm235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves243224
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Multimedia Packageyesyesyes
Climate Packageyesnoyes
Executive Packagenoyesno
Dynamic Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
8 total speakersyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
wood trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
interior active charcoal air filternoyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
alloy trim on dashnonoyes
leather and alloy steering wheelnonoyes
alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Wood Steering Wheelyesnono
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyesyesyes
RSE w/Dual DVD Playersyesyesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Hands Free Bluetoothyesyesyes
Leather Steering Wheelnoyesno
Refrigeratornoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesno
Dual Xenon Gas Charged Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyesnono
White Pearlescent Paintnoyesno
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.93.2 cu.ft.93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4751 lbs.4836 lbs.4751 lbs.
Gross weight6080 lbs.6100 lbs.6080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1329 lbs.1264 lbs.1329 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3970 lbs.4960 lbs.3970 lbs.
Height70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.112.6 in.112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black Stone
  • Seville Grey Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Executive Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Executive Off Black, premium leather
  • R-Design Off Black, leather
  • R-Design Calcite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
235/60R18 102V tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
255/50R19 107Y tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
