Used 2010 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|15
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|no
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|13/19 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/464.2 mi.
|274.3/400.9 mi.
|316.5/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|15
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|4.4 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 6200 rpm
|311 hp @ 5850 rpm
|235 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Executive Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Dynamic Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Wood Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|RSE w/Dual DVD Players
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Portable Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hands Free Bluetooth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Refrigerator
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual Xenon Gas Charged Headlights w/Active Bending Light
|yes
|no
|no
|White Pearlescent Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paint
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Front track
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|93.2 cu.ft.
|93.2 cu.ft.
|93.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4751 lbs.
|4836 lbs.
|4751 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6080 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|6080 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|8.8 cu.ft.
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|0.36 cd.
|0.36 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.0 degrees
|28.0 degrees
|28.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1329 lbs.
|1264 lbs.
|1329 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|25.0 degrees
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|189.3 in.
|189.3 in.
|189.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3970 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|3970 lbs.
|Height
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Wheel base
|112.6 in.
|112.6 in.
|112.6 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/60R18 102V tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|255/50R19 107Y tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
