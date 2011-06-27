  1. Home
2001 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,793$30,027$34,111
Clean$20,319$26,832$30,465
Average$15,370$20,441$23,173
Rough$10,421$14,050$15,881
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,625$29,806$33,860
Clean$20,169$26,634$30,241
Average$15,256$20,290$23,002
Rough$10,344$13,947$15,764
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,321$21,501$24,425
Clean$14,549$19,213$21,815
Average$11,005$14,637$16,593
Rough$7,462$10,061$11,371
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,696$23,313$26,483
Clean$15,775$20,832$23,652
Average$11,933$15,870$17,991
Rough$8,091$10,908$12,329
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,899$32,800$37,261
Clean$22,196$29,310$33,278
Average$16,790$22,329$25,313
Rough$11,384$15,348$17,347
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,349$39,982$45,419
Clean$27,054$35,727$40,564
Average$20,465$27,218$30,855
Rough$13,876$18,708$21,145
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,900$22,264$25,291
Clean$15,065$19,895$22,588
Average$11,396$15,156$17,181
Rough$7,727$10,418$11,774
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,375$25,523$28,995
Clean$17,272$22,807$25,896
Average$13,065$17,375$19,697
Rough$8,858$11,943$13,499
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,832 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,832 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,832 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Porsche 911 ranges from $10,421 to $34,111, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.