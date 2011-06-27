Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,793
|$30,027
|$34,111
|Clean
|$20,319
|$26,832
|$30,465
|Average
|$15,370
|$20,441
|$23,173
|Rough
|$10,421
|$14,050
|$15,881
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,625
|$29,806
|$33,860
|Clean
|$20,169
|$26,634
|$30,241
|Average
|$15,256
|$20,290
|$23,002
|Rough
|$10,344
|$13,947
|$15,764
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,321
|$21,501
|$24,425
|Clean
|$14,549
|$19,213
|$21,815
|Average
|$11,005
|$14,637
|$16,593
|Rough
|$7,462
|$10,061
|$11,371
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,696
|$23,313
|$26,483
|Clean
|$15,775
|$20,832
|$23,652
|Average
|$11,933
|$15,870
|$17,991
|Rough
|$8,091
|$10,908
|$12,329
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,899
|$32,800
|$37,261
|Clean
|$22,196
|$29,310
|$33,278
|Average
|$16,790
|$22,329
|$25,313
|Rough
|$11,384
|$15,348
|$17,347
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,349
|$39,982
|$45,419
|Clean
|$27,054
|$35,727
|$40,564
|Average
|$20,465
|$27,218
|$30,855
|Rough
|$13,876
|$18,708
|$21,145
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,900
|$22,264
|$25,291
|Clean
|$15,065
|$19,895
|$22,588
|Average
|$11,396
|$15,156
|$17,181
|Rough
|$7,727
|$10,418
|$11,774
Estimated values
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,375
|$25,523
|$28,995
|Clean
|$17,272
|$22,807
|$25,896
|Average
|$13,065
|$17,375
|$19,697
|Rough
|$8,858
|$11,943
|$13,499