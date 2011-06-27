Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,118
|$2,422
|Clean
|$1,400
|$1,929
|$2,208
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,552
|$1,780
|Rough
|$857
|$1,174
|$1,352
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$2,896
|$3,381
|Clean
|$1,798
|$2,638
|$3,082
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,122
|$2,485
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,606
|$1,887
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,345
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,136
|$2,507
|Average
|$1,155
|$1,718
|$2,021
|Rough
|$877
|$1,300
|$1,535
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$2,820
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,569
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,066
|$2,442
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,564
|$1,855
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,457
|$2,906
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,238
|$2,649
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,800
|$2,135
|Rough
|$896
|$1,362
|$1,622
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,025
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,844
|$2,202
|Average
|$943
|$1,484
|$1,776
|Rough
|$716
|$1,123
|$1,349
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$1,674
|$1,915
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,525
|$1,746
|Average
|$891
|$1,226
|$1,408
|Rough
|$677
|$928
|$1,069
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,208
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,336
|$2,012
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,618
|$1,910
|Rough
|$818
|$1,225
|$1,451
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,642
|$3,113
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,406
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,282
|$1,936
|$2,288
|Rough
|$974
|$1,465
|$1,737