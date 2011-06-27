  1. Home
2004 Nissan Xterra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,118$2,422
Clean$1,400$1,929$2,208
Average$1,128$1,552$1,780
Rough$857$1,174$1,352
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,972$2,896$3,381
Clean$1,798$2,638$3,082
Average$1,449$2,122$2,485
Rough$1,100$1,606$1,887
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,572$2,345$2,750
Clean$1,433$2,136$2,507
Average$1,155$1,718$2,021
Rough$877$1,300$1,535
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,863$2,820$3,323
Clean$1,698$2,569$3,029
Average$1,369$2,066$2,442
Rough$1,039$1,564$1,855
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,457$2,906
Clean$1,463$2,238$2,649
Average$1,180$1,800$2,135
Rough$896$1,362$1,622
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,025$2,416
Clean$1,171$1,844$2,202
Average$943$1,484$1,776
Rough$716$1,123$1,349
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,213$1,674$1,915
Clean$1,106$1,525$1,746
Average$891$1,226$1,408
Rough$677$928$1,069
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,466$2,208$2,599
Clean$1,336$2,012$2,369
Average$1,077$1,618$1,910
Rough$818$1,225$1,451
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,745$2,642$3,113
Clean$1,591$2,406$2,838
Average$1,282$1,936$2,288
Rough$974$1,465$1,737
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,844 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself.
The value of a used 2004 Nissan Xterra ranges from $716 to $2,416, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2004 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.