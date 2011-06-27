Estimated values
2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,271
|$3,693
|Clean
|$2,281
|$2,983
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,407
|$2,715
|Rough
|$1,386
|$1,831
|$2,064
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$3,407
|$3,836
|Clean
|$2,395
|$3,107
|$3,497
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,507
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,456
|$1,907
|$2,144