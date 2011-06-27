  1. Home
2021 Volvo V90 T5 Inscription Features & Specs

More about the 2021 V90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/524.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Polestaryes
Protection Package Premieryes
Climate Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,800
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Grocery Bag Holderyes
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Eyeglass Holderyes
Backrest Massage Front Seatsyes
Integrated 2nd Row Outer Position Booster Cushionsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,800
20" x 8.5" 8-Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steelyes
Front and Rear Mud Flapsyes
Protective Grille Steelyes
Load Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Length194.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

