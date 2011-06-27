Estimated values
2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$6,288
|$7,605
|Clean
|$3,971
|$5,782
|$6,975
|Average
|$3,289
|$4,769
|$5,716
|Rough
|$2,607
|$3,755
|$4,456
2010 Volvo V50 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,466
|$4,875
|$5,817
|Clean
|$3,192
|$4,483
|$5,335
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,697
|$4,372
|Rough
|$2,095
|$2,912
|$3,408