Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,224
|$5,364
|$6,308
|Clean
|$3,954
|$5,027
|$5,893
|Average
|$3,415
|$4,353
|$5,062
|Rough
|$2,875
|$3,679
|$4,232
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,883
|$5,155
|$6,195
|Clean
|$3,635
|$4,831
|$5,787
|Average
|$3,139
|$4,183
|$4,971
|Rough
|$2,643
|$3,535
|$4,156
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,627
|$4,806
|$5,770
|Clean
|$3,395
|$4,504
|$5,391
|Average
|$2,932
|$3,900
|$4,631
|Rough
|$2,469
|$3,296
|$3,871
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,575
|$4,822
|$5,838
|Clean
|$3,346
|$4,519
|$5,454
|Average
|$2,890
|$3,913
|$4,685
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,307
|$3,917
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,801
|$5,034
|$6,042
|Clean
|$3,558
|$4,717
|$5,644
|Average
|$3,073
|$4,085
|$4,849
|Rough
|$2,587
|$3,452
|$4,054
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,483
|$6,188
|$7,572
|Clean
|$4,197
|$5,799
|$7,074
|Average
|$3,624
|$5,022
|$6,077
|Rough
|$3,051
|$4,244
|$5,080
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,989
|$5,267
|$6,314
|Clean
|$3,734
|$4,936
|$5,898
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,274
|$5,067
|Rough
|$2,715
|$3,612
|$4,236