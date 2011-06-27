Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,424
|$17,018
|$19,724
|Clean
|$14,067
|$16,597
|$19,202
|Average
|$13,354
|$15,756
|$18,159
|Rough
|$12,641
|$14,914
|$17,116
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,971
|$13,362
|$15,840
|Clean
|$10,700
|$13,031
|$15,421
|Average
|$10,158
|$12,371
|$14,583
|Rough
|$9,615
|$11,710
|$13,745
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,022
|$16,855
|$19,801
|Clean
|$13,675
|$16,439
|$19,277
|Average
|$12,982
|$15,605
|$18,230
|Rough
|$12,289
|$14,772
|$17,182
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,122
|$14,912
|$17,802
|Clean
|$11,822
|$14,543
|$17,331
|Average
|$11,223
|$13,806
|$16,390
|Rough
|$10,624
|$13,068
|$15,448
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,910
|$13,442
|$16,066
|Clean
|$10,640
|$13,110
|$15,641
|Average
|$10,101
|$12,445
|$14,791
|Rough
|$9,561
|$11,781
|$13,941
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,054
|$15,757
|$18,565
|Clean
|$12,731
|$15,368
|$18,074
|Average
|$12,086
|$14,589
|$17,092
|Rough
|$11,440
|$13,810
|$16,110
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,137
|$17,859
|$20,698
|Clean
|$14,763
|$17,418
|$20,151
|Average
|$14,015
|$16,535
|$19,056
|Rough
|$13,266
|$15,652
|$17,961