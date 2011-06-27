Used 2009 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bang for the Buck
My 2nd Volvo (2007 S-40) and again I was impressed with the interior and exterior style and quality. Bought a demo (4k miles) and knocked off 11k bringing the total to 29k and change. The ride is outstanding, especially for long distances. The sandstone interior is airy and sumptuous. Very comfortable seating. The stereo is again outstanding, along w/ the roominess. First large car that I've owned and it has been a A+ experience w/ Volvo.
Gr8 S-80
My 3rd Volvo S-60x2 now S-80. I love volvos always have and will. I bought this one used from City Auto in Memphis. No complaints what so ever. Sturdy Dependable, sleek, comfortable.....Good gas mileage, Reasonable maintenance. If you need a good Volvo mechanic in Memphis TN call Swedish Solutions, he specializes in only Volvo.....Love the car wouldn't trade it for anything except another Volvo.
Absolutely valued luxury car
This is my 2nd S80 in leasing. The package is really competitive and impressive. The service in Volvo of Princeton, NJ is very good. The absolutely valued luxury car! Better than BMW 5 and Audi A6 in overall. Why pay more $10k for the same level car. I recommend to purchase or lease Volvo S80. Excellent in all of interior & exterior appearance, Handling & Safety. The drive is very smooth & quilt. great performance. Seats are very comfortable.
Totally Satisfied
I test drove cars from Audi, BMW, MB, Acura, Infiniti and Lexus -- Leased a Volvo S80 T6 AWD. It offers a more comfortable and quite ride than its competitors and priced closer to smaller models (A4, 3 series, c300) than the larger models (A6, 5 Series, RL), which it more closely competes. I think the upgrades with the executive package are well worth it. Gas mileage is average, but able to use regular grade gasoline and still in "break-in" period. Scheduled maintenance is included. Great value and safety. Very underrated car. Recommend without reservation.
A Down to Basics Luxury Sedan
The Volvo S80 is one of the industry's best kept secrets. While not flashy or grabbing headlines it provides dependable, comfortable transportation. Handing is accurate and secure while the ride can be a bit stiff on rough roads but by and large is very comfortable. Best of all we have not had one problem with this car, now at 75,000 miles. I can see why owners keep them for so long. Ours is going on 11 years and feels and looks like new! One other point of mention: the seats are the best in the business.
