Estimated values
2007 Volvo S80 V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,316
|$5,070
|$6,030
|Clean
|$2,988
|$4,572
|$5,437
|Average
|$2,333
|$3,578
|$4,249
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,584
|$3,061
Estimated values
2007 Volvo S80 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,571
|$4,000
|$4,782
|Clean
|$2,317
|$3,608
|$4,311
|Average
|$1,810
|$2,823
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,302
|$2,038
|$2,428