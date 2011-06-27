  1. Home
2007 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$2,960$3,501
Clean$1,784$2,684$3,174
Average$1,410$2,130$2,518
Rough$1,036$1,577$1,862
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,119$2,445
Clean$1,381$1,921$2,216
Average$1,092$1,525$1,758
Rough$802$1,128$1,300
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,110$3,115$3,665
Clean$1,910$2,824$3,322
Average$1,509$2,241$2,635
Rough$1,109$1,659$1,949
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,893$2,919$3,482
Clean$1,713$2,646$3,156
Average$1,354$2,101$2,503
Rough$995$1,555$1,851
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,141$2,535
Clean$1,287$1,941$2,297
Average$1,017$1,541$1,823
Rough$748$1,140$1,348
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$2,668$3,058
Clean$1,774$2,419$2,772
Average$1,402$1,920$2,199
Rough$1,030$1,421$1,626
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,187$2,521
Clean$1,429$1,982$2,285
Average$1,129$1,573$1,813
Rough$830$1,165$1,341
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,277$3,250$3,784
Clean$2,061$2,946$3,430
Average$1,629$2,339$2,721
Rough$1,197$1,731$2,012
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,870$2,617$3,028
Clean$1,693$2,372$2,744
Average$1,338$1,883$2,177
Rough$983$1,393$1,610
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,548$2,944
Clean$1,655$2,310$2,669
Average$1,308$1,833$2,117
Rough$961$1,357$1,566
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,539$2,135$2,464
Clean$1,393$1,936$2,233
Average$1,101$1,536$1,772
Rough$809$1,137$1,310
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,853$2,534$2,909
Clean$1,677$2,297$2,636
Average$1,325$1,823$2,091
Rough$974$1,349$1,547
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,250$3,361$3,970
Clean$2,036$3,047$3,599
Average$1,610$2,418$2,855
Rough$1,183$1,790$2,111
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,095$2,404
Clean$1,391$1,900$2,179
Average$1,099$1,508$1,729
Rough$808$1,116$1,279
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$2,630$3,112
Clean$1,582$2,384$2,821
Average$1,250$1,892$2,238
Rough$919$1,400$1,655
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,628$2,414$2,845
Clean$1,474$2,189$2,578
Average$1,165$1,737$2,046
Rough$856$1,286$1,513
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$2,488$2,976
Clean$1,445$2,255$2,698
Average$1,142$1,790$2,140
Rough$839$1,325$1,583
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Passat with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $856 to $2,845, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.