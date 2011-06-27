Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$2,960
|$3,501
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,684
|$3,174
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,130
|$2,518
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,577
|$1,862
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,119
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,381
|$1,921
|$2,216
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,525
|$1,758
|Rough
|$802
|$1,128
|$1,300
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,110
|$3,115
|$3,665
|Clean
|$1,910
|$2,824
|$3,322
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,241
|$2,635
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,659
|$1,949
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,919
|$3,482
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,646
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,354
|$2,101
|$2,503
|Rough
|$995
|$1,555
|$1,851
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,141
|$2,535
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,941
|$2,297
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,541
|$1,823
|Rough
|$748
|$1,140
|$1,348
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,668
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,419
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,402
|$1,920
|$2,199
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,421
|$1,626
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,187
|$2,521
|Clean
|$1,429
|$1,982
|$2,285
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,573
|$1,813
|Rough
|$830
|$1,165
|$1,341
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,250
|$3,784
|Clean
|$2,061
|$2,946
|$3,430
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,339
|$2,721
|Rough
|$1,197
|$1,731
|$2,012
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,870
|$2,617
|$3,028
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,372
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,338
|$1,883
|$2,177
|Rough
|$983
|$1,393
|$1,610
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,548
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,310
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,308
|$1,833
|$2,117
|Rough
|$961
|$1,357
|$1,566
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$2,135
|$2,464
|Clean
|$1,393
|$1,936
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,536
|$1,772
|Rough
|$809
|$1,137
|$1,310
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$2,534
|$2,909
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,297
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,823
|$2,091
|Rough
|$974
|$1,349
|$1,547
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6L 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$3,361
|$3,970
|Clean
|$2,036
|$3,047
|$3,599
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,418
|$2,855
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,790
|$2,111
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,095
|$2,404
|Clean
|$1,391
|$1,900
|$2,179
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,508
|$1,729
|Rough
|$808
|$1,116
|$1,279
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$2,630
|$3,112
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,384
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,892
|$2,238
|Rough
|$919
|$1,400
|$1,655
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,414
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,189
|$2,578
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,737
|$2,046
|Rough
|$856
|$1,286
|$1,513
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,488
|$2,976
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,255
|$2,698
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,790
|$2,140
|Rough
|$839
|$1,325
|$1,583