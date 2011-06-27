Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf R 2dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,803
|$18,179
|$21,903
|Clean
|$13,142
|$17,292
|$20,785
|Average
|$11,819
|$15,520
|$18,548
|Rough
|$10,497
|$13,747
|$16,311
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,961
|$16,983
|$20,408
|Clean
|$12,341
|$16,155
|$19,366
|Average
|$11,099
|$14,499
|$17,282
|Rough
|$9,857
|$12,843
|$15,198
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf R 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,515
|$16,297
|$17,865
|Clean
|$13,820
|$15,503
|$16,952
|Average
|$12,429
|$13,914
|$15,128
|Rough
|$11,039
|$12,324
|$13,304
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,620
|$16,957
|$19,817
|Clean
|$12,967
|$16,131
|$18,805
|Average
|$11,663
|$14,477
|$16,782
|Rough
|$10,358
|$12,824
|$14,758