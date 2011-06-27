Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,371
|$10,778
|$12,831
|Clean
|$7,970
|$10,252
|$12,176
|Average
|$7,168
|$9,202
|$10,866
|Rough
|$6,366
|$8,151
|$9,555
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$11,234
|$13,307
|Clean
|$8,384
|$10,686
|$12,628
|Average
|$7,540
|$9,591
|$11,269
|Rough
|$6,697
|$8,495
|$9,910
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,471
|$10,898
|$12,969
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,366
|$12,307
|Average
|$7,254
|$9,304
|$10,982
|Rough
|$6,443
|$8,241
|$9,658
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,598
|$9,900
|$11,863
|Clean
|$7,234
|$9,418
|$11,258
|Average
|$6,506
|$8,452
|$10,046
|Rough
|$5,778
|$7,487
|$8,835
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,804
|$10,167
|$12,181
|Clean
|$7,430
|$9,672
|$11,559
|Average
|$6,683
|$8,680
|$10,315
|Rough
|$5,935
|$7,689
|$9,071
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,102
|$10,493
|$12,531
|Clean
|$7,714
|$9,981
|$11,892
|Average
|$6,938
|$8,958
|$10,612
|Rough
|$6,162
|$7,935
|$9,332
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,925
|$10,232
|$12,200
|Clean
|$7,545
|$9,734
|$11,577
|Average
|$6,786
|$8,736
|$10,331
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,738
|$9,086
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,754
|$9,909
|$11,749
|Clean
|$7,382
|$9,426
|$11,149
|Average
|$6,640
|$8,459
|$9,949
|Rough
|$5,897
|$7,493
|$8,749
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,868
|$10,159
|$12,113
|Clean
|$7,492
|$9,664
|$11,494
|Average
|$6,738
|$8,673
|$10,257
|Rough
|$5,984
|$7,683
|$9,020
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,983
|$10,603
|$12,831
|Clean
|$7,600
|$10,086
|$12,176
|Average
|$6,836
|$9,052
|$10,866
|Rough
|$6,071
|$8,018
|$9,555
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,394
|$10,984
|$13,191
|Clean
|$7,992
|$10,448
|$12,518
|Average
|$7,188
|$9,377
|$11,171
|Rough
|$6,383
|$8,306
|$9,824
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,471
|$10,898
|$12,969
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,366
|$12,307
|Average
|$7,254
|$9,304
|$10,982
|Rough
|$6,443
|$8,241
|$9,658
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,958
|$8,463
|$9,758
|Clean
|$6,625
|$8,050
|$9,259
|Average
|$5,958
|$7,225
|$8,263
|Rough
|$5,292
|$6,400
|$7,266
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,325
|$10,826
|$12,959
|Clean
|$7,926
|$10,299
|$12,298
|Average
|$7,129
|$9,243
|$10,974
|Rough
|$6,331
|$8,187
|$9,651
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$10,214
|$12,101
|Clean
|$7,623
|$9,716
|$11,483
|Average
|$6,856
|$8,720
|$10,248
|Rough
|$6,089
|$7,724
|$9,012
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,522
|$10,959
|$13,038
|Clean
|$8,114
|$10,425
|$12,373
|Average
|$7,298
|$9,356
|$11,041
|Rough
|$6,481
|$8,288
|$9,710
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,799
|$11,290
|$13,416
|Clean
|$8,378
|$10,740
|$12,731
|Average
|$7,535
|$9,639
|$11,361
|Rough
|$6,692
|$8,538
|$9,991
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,351
|$10,606
|$12,531
|Clean
|$7,951
|$10,089
|$11,892
|Average
|$7,151
|$9,054
|$10,612
|Rough
|$6,351
|$8,020
|$9,332
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,092
|$10,443
|$12,449
|Clean
|$7,704
|$9,934
|$11,814
|Average
|$6,929
|$8,916
|$10,542
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,897
|$9,271
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,569
|$10,586
|$12,315
|Clean
|$8,159
|$10,070
|$11,686
|Average
|$7,338
|$9,038
|$10,429
|Rough
|$6,517
|$8,005
|$9,171
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,508
|$10,707
|$12,588
|Clean
|$8,100
|$10,185
|$11,946
|Average
|$7,285
|$9,141
|$10,660
|Rough
|$6,470
|$8,097
|$9,375
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,965
|$10,291
|$12,275
|Clean
|$7,584
|$9,789
|$11,648
|Average
|$6,821
|$8,786
|$10,395
|Rough
|$6,058
|$7,782
|$9,141
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,617
|$11,148
|$13,307
|Clean
|$8,205
|$10,605
|$12,628
|Average
|$7,379
|$9,518
|$11,269
|Rough
|$6,554
|$8,431
|$9,910
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,648
|$11,110
|$13,210
|Clean
|$8,234
|$10,568
|$12,535
|Average
|$7,406
|$9,485
|$11,186
|Rough
|$6,577
|$8,401
|$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,193
|$10,565
|$12,588
|Clean
|$7,800
|$10,050
|$11,946
|Average
|$7,016
|$9,020
|$10,660
|Rough
|$6,231
|$7,990
|$9,375
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,905
|$11,435
|$13,593
|Clean
|$8,479
|$10,877
|$12,899
|Average
|$7,625
|$9,762
|$11,511
|Rough
|$6,772
|$8,648
|$10,123
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,782
|$9,890
|$11,692
|Clean
|$7,409
|$9,408
|$11,095
|Average
|$6,664
|$8,444
|$9,901
|Rough
|$5,918
|$7,479
|$8,707
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,447
|$10,992
|$13,161
|Clean
|$8,042
|$10,456
|$12,489
|Average
|$7,233
|$9,384
|$11,145
|Rough
|$6,424
|$8,312
|$9,801
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,823
|$10,303
|$12,414
|Clean
|$7,448
|$9,801
|$11,780
|Average
|$6,698
|$8,796
|$10,513
|Rough
|$5,949
|$7,792
|$9,245
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,001
|$10,765
|$13,115
|Clean
|$7,618
|$10,240
|$12,445
|Average
|$6,852
|$9,191
|$11,106
|Rough
|$6,085
|$8,141
|$9,767
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,496
|$11,153
|$13,416
|Clean
|$8,089
|$10,610
|$12,731
|Average
|$7,276
|$9,522
|$11,361
|Rough
|$6,462
|$8,435
|$9,991
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,661
|$9,995
|$11,983
|Clean
|$7,294
|$9,507
|$11,371
|Average
|$6,560
|$8,533
|$10,147
|Rough
|$5,826
|$7,558
|$8,924
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,742
|$9,957
|$11,847
|Clean
|$7,371
|$9,471
|$11,242
|Average
|$6,630
|$8,500
|$10,033
|Rough
|$5,888
|$7,530
|$8,823
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,085
|$10,269
|$12,136
|Clean
|$7,697
|$9,768
|$11,516
|Average
|$6,923
|$8,767
|$10,277
|Rough
|$6,148
|$7,766
|$9,038
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,215
|$8,769
|$10,104
|Clean
|$6,869
|$8,341
|$9,588
|Average
|$6,178
|$7,486
|$8,557
|Rough
|$5,487
|$6,631
|$7,525
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,865
|$10,514
|$12,766
|Clean
|$7,488
|$10,001
|$12,114
|Average
|$6,735
|$8,976
|$10,810
|Rough
|$5,981
|$7,951
|$9,507
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,362
|$10,980
|$13,210
|Clean
|$7,962
|$10,445
|$12,535
|Average
|$7,161
|$9,374
|$11,186
|Rough
|$6,360
|$8,304
|$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,021
|$10,602
|$12,798
|Clean
|$7,637
|$10,085
|$12,145
|Average
|$6,868
|$9,051
|$10,838
|Rough
|$6,100
|$8,018
|$9,531
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,073
|$10,486
|$12,543
|Clean
|$7,687
|$9,975
|$11,903
|Average
|$6,913
|$8,952
|$10,622
|Rough
|$6,140
|$7,930
|$9,341
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,962
|$10,238
|$12,181
|Clean
|$7,581
|$9,739
|$11,559
|Average
|$6,818
|$8,741
|$10,315
|Rough
|$6,056
|$7,743
|$9,071