Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,371$10,778$12,831
Clean$7,970$10,252$12,176
Average$7,168$9,202$10,866
Rough$6,366$8,151$9,555
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,805$11,234$13,307
Clean$8,384$10,686$12,628
Average$7,540$9,591$11,269
Rough$6,697$8,495$9,910
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,471$10,898$12,969
Clean$8,066$10,366$12,307
Average$7,254$9,304$10,982
Rough$6,443$8,241$9,658
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,598$9,900$11,863
Clean$7,234$9,418$11,258
Average$6,506$8,452$10,046
Rough$5,778$7,487$8,835
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,804$10,167$12,181
Clean$7,430$9,672$11,559
Average$6,683$8,680$10,315
Rough$5,935$7,689$9,071
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,102$10,493$12,531
Clean$7,714$9,981$11,892
Average$6,938$8,958$10,612
Rough$6,162$7,935$9,332
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,925$10,232$12,200
Clean$7,545$9,734$11,577
Average$6,786$8,736$10,331
Rough$6,027$7,738$9,086
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,754$9,909$11,749
Clean$7,382$9,426$11,149
Average$6,640$8,459$9,949
Rough$5,897$7,493$8,749
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,868$10,159$12,113
Clean$7,492$9,664$11,494
Average$6,738$8,673$10,257
Rough$5,984$7,683$9,020
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,983$10,603$12,831
Clean$7,600$10,086$12,176
Average$6,836$9,052$10,866
Rough$6,071$8,018$9,555
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,394$10,984$13,191
Clean$7,992$10,448$12,518
Average$7,188$9,377$11,171
Rough$6,383$8,306$9,824
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,471$10,898$12,969
Clean$8,066$10,366$12,307
Average$7,254$9,304$10,982
Rough$6,443$8,241$9,658
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,958$8,463$9,758
Clean$6,625$8,050$9,259
Average$5,958$7,225$8,263
Rough$5,292$6,400$7,266
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,325$10,826$12,959
Clean$7,926$10,299$12,298
Average$7,129$9,243$10,974
Rough$6,331$8,187$9,651
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,006$10,214$12,101
Clean$7,623$9,716$11,483
Average$6,856$8,720$10,248
Rough$6,089$7,724$9,012
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,522$10,959$13,038
Clean$8,114$10,425$12,373
Average$7,298$9,356$11,041
Rough$6,481$8,288$9,710
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,799$11,290$13,416
Clean$8,378$10,740$12,731
Average$7,535$9,639$11,361
Rough$6,692$8,538$9,991
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,351$10,606$12,531
Clean$7,951$10,089$11,892
Average$7,151$9,054$10,612
Rough$6,351$8,020$9,332
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,092$10,443$12,449
Clean$7,704$9,934$11,814
Average$6,929$8,916$10,542
Rough$6,154$7,897$9,271
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,569$10,586$12,315
Clean$8,159$10,070$11,686
Average$7,338$9,038$10,429
Rough$6,517$8,005$9,171
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,508$10,707$12,588
Clean$8,100$10,185$11,946
Average$7,285$9,141$10,660
Rough$6,470$8,097$9,375
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,965$10,291$12,275
Clean$7,584$9,789$11,648
Average$6,821$8,786$10,395
Rough$6,058$7,782$9,141
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,617$11,148$13,307
Clean$8,205$10,605$12,628
Average$7,379$9,518$11,269
Rough$6,554$8,431$9,910
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,648$11,110$13,210
Clean$8,234$10,568$12,535
Average$7,406$9,485$11,186
Rough$6,577$8,401$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,193$10,565$12,588
Clean$7,800$10,050$11,946
Average$7,016$9,020$10,660
Rough$6,231$7,990$9,375
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,905$11,435$13,593
Clean$8,479$10,877$12,899
Average$7,625$9,762$11,511
Rough$6,772$8,648$10,123
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,782$9,890$11,692
Clean$7,409$9,408$11,095
Average$6,664$8,444$9,901
Rough$5,918$7,479$8,707
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,447$10,992$13,161
Clean$8,042$10,456$12,489
Average$7,233$9,384$11,145
Rough$6,424$8,312$9,801
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,823$10,303$12,414
Clean$7,448$9,801$11,780
Average$6,698$8,796$10,513
Rough$5,949$7,792$9,245
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,001$10,765$13,115
Clean$7,618$10,240$12,445
Average$6,852$9,191$11,106
Rough$6,085$8,141$9,767
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,496$11,153$13,416
Clean$8,089$10,610$12,731
Average$7,276$9,522$11,361
Rough$6,462$8,435$9,991
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,661$9,995$11,983
Clean$7,294$9,507$11,371
Average$6,560$8,533$10,147
Rough$5,826$7,558$8,924
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,742$9,957$11,847
Clean$7,371$9,471$11,242
Average$6,630$8,500$10,033
Rough$5,888$7,530$8,823
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,085$10,269$12,136
Clean$7,697$9,768$11,516
Average$6,923$8,767$10,277
Rough$6,148$7,766$9,038
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,215$8,769$10,104
Clean$6,869$8,341$9,588
Average$6,178$7,486$8,557
Rough$5,487$6,631$7,525
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,865$10,514$12,766
Clean$7,488$10,001$12,114
Average$6,735$8,976$10,810
Rough$5,981$7,951$9,507
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,362$10,980$13,210
Clean$7,962$10,445$12,535
Average$7,161$9,374$11,186
Rough$6,360$8,304$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,021$10,602$12,798
Clean$7,637$10,085$12,145
Average$6,868$9,051$10,838
Rough$6,100$8,018$9,531
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,073$10,486$12,543
Clean$7,687$9,975$11,903
Average$6,913$8,952$10,622
Rough$6,140$7,930$9,341
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,962$10,238$12,181
Clean$7,581$9,739$11,559
Average$6,818$8,741$10,315
Rough$6,056$7,743$9,071
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,234 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,418 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,234 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,418 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,234 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,418 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen GTI ranges from $5,778 to $11,863, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.