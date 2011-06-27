Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,430
|$4,141
|Clean
|$1,965
|$3,095
|$3,729
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,426
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,756
|$2,084
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,125
|$3,301
|$3,970
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,979
|$3,576
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,334
|$2,787
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,690
|$1,998
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,500
|$3,944
|$4,765
|Clean
|$2,253
|$3,559
|$4,292
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,789
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,265
|$2,019
|$2,398