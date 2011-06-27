Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,670
|$20,246
|$23,267
|Clean
|$17,248
|$19,770
|$22,691
|Average
|$16,404
|$18,818
|$21,541
|Rough
|$15,561
|$17,866
|$20,390
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,091
|$17,291
|$19,871
|Clean
|$14,731
|$16,885
|$19,379
|Average
|$14,010
|$16,072
|$18,397
|Rough
|$13,290
|$15,258
|$17,414