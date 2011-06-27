Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,869
|$2,778
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,557
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,408
|$2,114
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,671
|$2,002
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$3,058
|$3,629
|Clean
|$1,929
|$2,814
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,583
|$2,327
|$2,765
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,839
|$2,188
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,764
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,543
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,376
|$2,103
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,662
|$2,002
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,467
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,270
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,317
|$1,877
|$2,206
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,483
|$1,746
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,041
|$3,646
|Clean
|$1,856
|$2,798
|$3,356
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,313
|$2,777
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,829
|$2,198
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,411
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,085
|$3,139
|$3,765
|Average
|$1,711
|$2,595
|$3,115
|Rough
|$1,337
|$2,051
|$2,466