Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,869$2,778$3,321
Clean$1,715$2,557$3,057
Average$1,408$2,114$2,530
Rough$1,100$1,671$2,002
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,102$3,058$3,629
Clean$1,929$2,814$3,341
Average$1,583$2,327$2,765
Rough$1,237$1,839$2,188
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,827$2,764$3,321
Clean$1,677$2,543$3,057
Average$1,376$2,103$2,530
Rough$1,076$1,662$2,002
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,749$2,467$2,896
Clean$1,605$2,270$2,666
Average$1,317$1,877$2,206
Rough$1,030$1,483$1,746
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,041$3,646
Clean$1,856$2,798$3,356
Average$1,523$2,313$2,777
Rough$1,190$1,829$2,198
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,272$3,411$4,090
Clean$2,085$3,139$3,765
Average$1,711$2,595$3,115
Rough$1,337$2,051$2,466
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,557 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Rabbit is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,557 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself.
The value of a used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit ranges from $1,100 to $3,321, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.