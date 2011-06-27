Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen New Beetle TDi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,285
|$1,614
|Clean
|$600
|$1,138
|$1,430
|Average
|$442
|$845
|$1,063
|Rough
|$284
|$551
|$695
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,272
|$1,614
|Clean
|$565
|$1,127
|$1,430
|Average
|$416
|$836
|$1,063
|Rough
|$267
|$546
|$695