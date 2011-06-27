Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,959
|$4,002
|$4,619
|Clean
|$2,719
|$3,679
|$4,233
|Average
|$2,238
|$3,032
|$3,461
|Rough
|$1,757
|$2,386
|$2,690
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,806
|$3,897
|$4,538
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,582
|$4,159
|Average
|$2,122
|$2,953
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,666
|$2,323
|$2,642
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,928
|$4,051
|$4,712
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,724
|$4,319
|Average
|$2,214
|$3,069
|$3,531
|Rough
|$1,738
|$2,415
|$2,744
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,928
|$4,051
|$4,712
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,724
|$4,319
|Average
|$2,214
|$3,069
|$3,531
|Rough
|$1,738
|$2,415
|$2,744
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,983
|$4,123
|$4,792
|Clean
|$2,741
|$3,790
|$4,392
|Average
|$2,256
|$3,124
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,771
|$2,458
|$2,790
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,940
|$4,426
|$5,289
|Clean
|$2,701
|$4,069
|$4,847
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,354
|$3,963
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,639
|$3,080
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,904
|$3,931
|$4,538
|Clean
|$2,668
|$3,613
|$4,159
|Average
|$2,196
|$2,978
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,724
|$2,343
|$2,642
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$3,951
|$4,573
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,632
|$4,191
|Average
|$2,191
|$2,994
|$3,427
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,356
|$2,663
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,843
|$4,442
|$5,366
|Clean
|$2,612
|$4,084
|$4,918
|Average
|$2,150
|$3,366
|$4,021
|Rough
|$1,688
|$2,649
|$3,124
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$3,968
|$4,619
|Clean
|$2,630
|$3,648
|$4,233
|Average
|$2,165
|$3,007
|$3,461
|Rough
|$1,700
|$2,366
|$2,690
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$3,974
|$4,701
|Clean
|$2,505
|$3,653
|$4,309
|Average
|$2,062
|$3,011
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,369
|$2,737
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,900
|$4,503
|$5,431
|Clean
|$2,664
|$4,139
|$4,977
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,412
|$4,069
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,685
|$3,162