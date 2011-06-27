Used 2004 Volvo S60 R Consumer Reviews

Better than BMW or Mercedes dwightex , 06/16/2014 R 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Really great car. I had a 2004, drove about 78000 miles over the 4 year lease. No problems (other than I scrapped the front fascia against a parking lot curb) Also, don't drive this car in heavy snow. even with snow tires, computer couldn't deal with 6" of new snow. Handling and acceleration is very satisfying. Seat is comfortable. Nav is okay. Sport and Comfort settings are great, stereo is great. Little back seat room but we never used the back seat Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Love it! R you ready? , 06/17/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I love this car despite the quirks mentioned in other reviews. It's great on the highway, not so great in parking lots, but overall very suitable as a daily driver if you want fun. I love the overall driving experience including the steering wheel, pedals, and seat. In the black sapphire color, with a fresh coat of wax it looks brand new and sexy even after 6 years. The leather looks almost new. I like the rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, 3-position seat/mirror memory, push-button adjustable suspension ("4c"), and wheel- mounted audio controls. The front bumper is too low and the turning radius is awful. My wife thinks the ride is harsh and the seats are too low.

Rare Combination Reviewer , 07/18/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my S60R! Few cars in the world can claim high performance, comfort, exclusivity, great looks, all wheel drive, and still get 30 miles per gallon on the highway. It is a jack of all trades, and a master of none, other than being a great all around performance car. I bought the car two years ago with 25K miles and have had a few maintenance issues that have thankfully been covered under warranty; i.e. the HID headlamps pointed down too much and triggered a warning, the radio display went haywire, there in a thumping sound in the rear suspension occasionally when braking, and oh yes, the factory front air dams got torn off in a matter of months.

Its the real deal!!! Frankster , 05/22/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is everything it was billed to be, quick & agile with a big car feel (when you want it) and a sports car feel when you want it...