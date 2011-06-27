  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2004 Volvo S60
  5. Used 2004 Volvo S60 R
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Volvo S60 R Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 S60
5(88%)4(10%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
120 reviews
Write a review
See all S60s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,332 - $3,042
Used S60 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...24

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than BMW or Mercedes

dwightex, 06/16/2014
R 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Really great car. I had a 2004, drove about 78000 miles over the 4 year lease. No problems (other than I scrapped the front fascia against a parking lot curb) Also, don't drive this car in heavy snow. even with snow tires, computer couldn't deal with 6" of new snow. Handling and acceleration is very satisfying. Seat is comfortable. Nav is okay. Sport and Comfort settings are great, stereo is great. Little back seat room but we never used the back seat

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Love it!

R you ready?, 06/17/2010
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I love this car despite the quirks mentioned in other reviews. It's great on the highway, not so great in parking lots, but overall very suitable as a daily driver if you want fun. I love the overall driving experience including the steering wheel, pedals, and seat. In the black sapphire color, with a fresh coat of wax it looks brand new and sexy even after 6 years. The leather looks almost new. I like the rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, 3-position seat/mirror memory, push-button adjustable suspension ("4c"), and wheel- mounted audio controls. The front bumper is too low and the turning radius is awful. My wife thinks the ride is harsh and the seats are too low.

Report Abuse

Rare Combination

Reviewer, 07/18/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love my S60R! Few cars in the world can claim high performance, comfort, exclusivity, great looks, all wheel drive, and still get 30 miles per gallon on the highway. It is a jack of all trades, and a master of none, other than being a great all around performance car. I bought the car two years ago with 25K miles and have had a few maintenance issues that have thankfully been covered under warranty; i.e. the HID headlamps pointed down too much and triggered a warning, the radio display went haywire, there in a thumping sound in the rear suspension occasionally when braking, and oh yes, the factory front air dams got torn off in a matter of months.

Report Abuse

Its the real deal!!!

Frankster, 05/22/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is everything it was billed to be, quick & agile with a big car feel (when you want it) and a sports car feel when you want it...

Report Abuse

Best Sleeper Ever

Joshua, 01/25/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my car. Without effort it hurls itself past other traffic. It stops quickly (very) and straight. It will plow snow out of your way (not deep snow mind you, but it was still impressive to trundle through a 1/4 mile of 6-8" deep snow without issue). It (literally) drove where a well driven Dodge Ram 4x4 with weight in the back could not. If you know where your car is, you won't hit those bits of concrete when you park.. No matter what you do the turning radius stinks, and if someone gives the rims a funny look it'll leave a mark. It is a beautiful car in person. Drive one and I suspect you'll get one.

Report Abuse
12345...24
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S60s for sale

Related Used 2004 Volvo S60 R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles