Used 2007 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews
MOST RELIABLE VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED
I purchased my 2007 Volvo s40 in late 2007. The vehicle had less than 5,000 miles and was in perfect condition. I have always been an import buyer yet never owning a Volvo I was a little skeptical. The i5 provides the car with more than adequate power. The acceleration was great and I never had any problem overtaking other vehicles. As the title of the review says, the s40 was literally the most reliable car I have owned. For the 3 years I owned the s40 and putting upwards of 130,000 miles on the odometer, I forgot what it was like to have my car reparied. No problems with anything other than a right front wheel bearing.
Great Car, Expensive to Maintain
I purchased this car with 53,000 miles on it and absolutely loved it. I have done everything with this car from fun corners and "quick" driving to driving through blizzards. This car unfortunately was only held back by the exorbitant maintenance costs and its relatively small size. I am 6' 8" and purchased the car because I was sick of driving big cars but have recently dealt with back pain from the seating position, all my friends find it incredibly comfortable but I am simply to tall for it. The maintenance is an unfortunate story. After having purchased the car in brand new condition (53,000 miles) I have put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year and spent close to $8,000 in repairs. The most painful of which was the dual mass flywheel and clutch which cost $3200 alone to replace from the dealer. The clutch paired with new suspension, new brakes, new front struts, new tires, and a steering wheel lock incident have created the most expensive (car maintenance) year off my life. So alas I must let the poor thing go, but I have to say if you get lucky, or don't mind spending the money on maintenance, the car is excellent fun and will get you through anything, from driving through 6inch deep snow without chains or studs, to the pounding rain of Oregon winters. The car is simply excellent fun.
Great Ride! needs some storage
Love the 2007 Volvo S40. Handles great, gets good gas mileage, and what a joy to drive! The only downfall is cabin storge. no place for cd's coins, Ipod, etc. Other than that, not a thing to complain about. All controls are centrally located and simple to operate. The base model comes with power everything, except seats. If your looking to take a step up from a honda accord, or toyota camery, the 2007 volvo S40 is the car for you! Enjoy!
Great feel for the money
This car has been a pleasure since driving out of the dealership. Feel of quality inside and out. My last car was a bmw 325 and this has more comfort and room not to mention a better price. I have the 2.4 Which has adequate acceleration but if your looking for a little more getup go with the higher hp engine. Feels similar to the audi a4 as far as handling and inside space, with also a much better price tag. Controls were simple to use and everything has elegant simplicity about it. Go with the premium sound system.
Do not buy this car w/ more than 100k miles
My the 2.5T back in college w/ 75k miles because we got a good deal from a friend at a dealership. Drove fine until we hit about 110k and then it was one repair after another. My wife has sentimental attachment to the car, but I would get rid of it tomorrow if I could. It is a mediocre car that calls itself luxury - decent power, decent interior, decent handling, poor brakes, outdated infotainment even for the time...nothing great about the car. Over the past year we've easily put $5000 in non-routine repairs and have experienced several breakdowns. One was a software update which the dealer never notified us of. If you want a luxury car spend a few grand extra for a beamer or audi, if you want a reliable car (which has basically everything the volvos do minus a little power) get a Honda or Toyota. Will never get another Volvo. Also get mediocre MPG for the power offered.
