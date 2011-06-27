Used 2002 Volvo C70 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Life Saver
Engine was sound and performed exceptional, however she was put down in June of 2008. I my wife & two kids traveled the 405 south bound in the carpool lane. A diesel trucks tire traveling north bound became dislodged (rim included). Now airborne crossed several lanes headed for opposing traffic with exact aim at my windshield. Not being able to move left or right I pushed the accelerator praying the tire would miss the car. No luck! Striking the roof of the car and crashing into the cabin before bouncing off. Insurance company declared the car a total loss. My wife, two kids, and I walked away without a scratch. With superb safety/build qualities 4 souls were saved by Volvo
C70...Thumbs up!
Overall the best car for the money. I thought Volvo's were boring until I drove this car. The seats and driving comfort are so nice especially compared to the BMW 3-Series...firm yet soft. I find the controls on the BMW small but the C70 is very straight forward. The only down side to this car is the lack of shifting ability for the automatic compared to others but do yourself a favor leave it 3- gear on some back roads and let the turbo rev like it should! I must mention that the torque-pull is strong if you have a heavy foot...that's ok I'll take the power.
Nice desi -shame about the annoying bits
Not all together happy with it. See below! Great looking car, but badly designed the cup holders are a joke - easy to knock a cup out ofthem and in the drivers way.
A True Sleeper...
After lusting for this car since it came out in 1998, I finally bought one. After owning (2) BMW 3-series cars including an M-3 I have to say that the Volvo is far more car for the money (especially when buying used). The exterior design is as sexy as it gets, the interior is roomy, and the dash is elegant and easy to use from the get go. The seats get no better, and the Turbo is like Jet propulsion. For driving in the "Real world" this rare vehicle is a great pick without question.
"La Negrita"
This is my second Volvo (the S40 2000 was my first) and I love this black beauty! I enjoy the tight handling and the superior excelation (a little turbo- lag would have prefered a super- charger). The looks and comments I get on her are amazing. Everytime I go into Manhattan and park her the attendants always ask how she drives and that it is the best looking coupe on the planet. Needless to say it's a "chick-magnet" and that's a good thing! My sound system is the high end version and I've added XM Satelite Radion to the mix!
