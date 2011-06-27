  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 740 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.284.4/410.8 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG202018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.no75 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight3082 lbs.3082 lbs.3177 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
