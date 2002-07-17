  1. Home
1992 Volvo 740
1992 Highlights

ABS is standard across the board. A locking differential is newly standard. Turbo sedan and 780 coupe have been dropped. Turbo wagon continues.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 10 total reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • value
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • maintenance & parts
  • safety
  • interior
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • warranty
  • climate control
  • oil
  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes

4.375 out of 5 stars, Best value older used car
JoeJ,

Very safe, reliable, comfortable, roomy and practical! About 26 freeway mpg and 19 city. High build quality, roomy as a modern suv & scan design! Only a few black boxes to go bad and cheap to insure! Collectible now! 1992 best year-has SIPS, geared taller and later engine & features!

4.25 out of 5 stars, the best
scott,

i am on the road 5 to 6 days per week and have had these predictable vehicles since the early 80's. what i am sure of from exposure, is that if i ever get into an acident, i will walk away and live to talk about it. these cars are very predictable and reliable, and no they are NOT expensive to maintain or repair. but please do yourself a huge favor and search out a repair facility/dealer who does know these cars and or LIKES to work on them. i have found this to the best advice i have ever been given in my many years behind the wheel. don,t ever be apprehensive about these cars, just find the one you like get your best price and drive it! you'll never where it out, this is my 2nd HIGH mileage volvo

4.875 out of 5 stars, 92 volvo gl wagon
thedubliner54,

I bought this car used and have had it for 8 years. While there have been minor problems as with any car, it has been an outstanding vehicle and my mechanic says it can go another 60,000 miles.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Volvo Rocks- an excellent automobile
Snow,

I bought this car used and it still looks and runs like new (well, not quite but it's still great.) Plenty of power, excellent quality on inside and out, mechanically reliable, built like a tank! Negatives: repairs are very expensive. You are getting a great car when buying used, but PLAN on $1500 to $2000 a year in repairs. Best Part: watching other drivers faces as they watch an older Volvo station wagon kick in it's turbo and leave them in the dust.

4dr Wagon features & specs
4dr Wagon
N/A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
GL 4dr Wagon features & specs
GL 4dr Wagon
N/A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turbo 4dr Wagon features & specs
Turbo 4dr Wagon
N/A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Volvo 740 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1992 740 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo 740 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 740 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 740 has 39.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo 740. Learn more

Is the Volvo 740 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo 740 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 740. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 740's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1992 Volvo 740 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1992 Volvo 740 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1992 740 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1992 Volvo 740?

The least-expensive 1992 Volvo 740 is the 1992 Volvo 740 Turbo 4dr Wagon. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Volvo 740?

    If you're interested in the Volvo 740, the next question is, which 740 model is right for you? 740 variants include 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Wagon, and Turbo 4dr Wagon. For a full list of 740 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1992 Volvo 740 is offered in the following submodels: 740 Sedan, 740 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1992 Volvo 740?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Volvo 740 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 740 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 740.

