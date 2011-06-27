  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Volvo 740 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Volvo 740 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$663 - $1,599
Used 740 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is standard across the board. A locking differential is newly standard. Turbo sedan and 780 coupe have been dropped. Turbo wagon continues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volvo 740.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best value older used car
JoeJ,04/19/2010
Very safe, reliable, comfortable, roomy and practical! About 26 freeway mpg and 19 city. High build quality, roomy as a modern suv & scan design! Only a few black boxes to go bad and cheap to insure! Collectible now! 1992 best year-has SIPS, geared taller and later engine & features!
the best
scott,11/23/2005
i am on the road 5 to 6 days per week and have had these predictable vehicles since the early 80's. what i am sure of from exposure, is that if i ever get into an acident, i will walk away and live to talk about it. these cars are very predictable and reliable, and no they are NOT expensive to maintain or repair. but please do yourself a huge favor and search out a repair facility/dealer who does know these cars and or LIKES to work on them. i have found this to the best advice i have ever been given in my many years behind the wheel. don,t ever be apprehensive about these cars, just find the one you like get your best price and drive it! you'll never where it out, this is my 2nd HIGH mileage volvo
92 volvo gl wagon
thedubliner54,07/17/2002
I bought this car used and have had it for 8 years. While there have been minor problems as with any car, it has been an outstanding vehicle and my mechanic says it can go another 60,000 miles.
Volvo Rocks- an excellent automobile
Snow,12/19/2002
I bought this car used and it still looks and runs like new (well, not quite but it's still great.) Plenty of power, excellent quality on inside and out, mechanically reliable, built like a tank! Negatives: repairs are very expensive. You are getting a great car when buying used, but PLAN on $1500 to $2000 a year in repairs. Best Part: watching other drivers faces as they watch an older Volvo station wagon kick in it's turbo and leave them in the dust.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Volvo 740
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Volvo 740 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Volvo 740

Used 1992 Volvo 740 Overview

The Used 1992 Volvo 740 is offered in the following submodels: 740 Sedan, 740 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Volvo 740?

Which used 1992 Volvo 740s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1992 Volvo 740s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo 740 for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,496.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,329.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo 740 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,824.

