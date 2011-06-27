i am on the road 5 to 6 days per week and have had these predictable vehicles since the early 80's. what i am sure of from exposure, is that if i ever get into an acident, i will walk away and live to talk about it. these cars are very predictable and reliable, and no they are NOT expensive to maintain or repair. but please do yourself a huge favor and search out a repair facility/dealer who does know these cars and or LIKES to work on them. i have found this to the best advice i have ever been given in my many years behind the wheel. don,t ever be apprehensive about these cars, just find the one you like get your best price and drive it! you'll never where it out, this is my 2nd HIGH mileage volvo

Read more