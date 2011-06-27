1992 Volvo 740 Review
1992 Highlights
ABS is standard across the board. A locking differential is newly standard. Turbo sedan and 780 coupe have been dropped. Turbo wagon continues.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JoeJ,04/19/2010
Very safe, reliable, comfortable, roomy and practical! About 26 freeway mpg and 19 city. High build quality, roomy as a modern suv & scan design! Only a few black boxes to go bad and cheap to insure! Collectible now! 1992 best year-has SIPS, geared taller and later engine & features!
scott,11/23/2005
i am on the road 5 to 6 days per week and have had these predictable vehicles since the early 80's. what i am sure of from exposure, is that if i ever get into an acident, i will walk away and live to talk about it. these cars are very predictable and reliable, and no they are NOT expensive to maintain or repair. but please do yourself a huge favor and search out a repair facility/dealer who does know these cars and or LIKES to work on them. i have found this to the best advice i have ever been given in my many years behind the wheel. don,t ever be apprehensive about these cars, just find the one you like get your best price and drive it! you'll never where it out, this is my 2nd HIGH mileage volvo
thedubliner54,07/17/2002
I bought this car used and have had it for 8 years. While there have been minor problems as with any car, it has been an outstanding vehicle and my mechanic says it can go another 60,000 miles.
Snow,12/19/2002
I bought this car used and it still looks and runs like new (well, not quite but it's still great.) Plenty of power, excellent quality on inside and out, mechanically reliable, built like a tank! Negatives: repairs are very expensive. You are getting a great car when buying used, but PLAN on $1500 to $2000 a year in repairs. Best Part: watching other drivers faces as they watch an older Volvo station wagon kick in it's turbo and leave them in the dust.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
