Used 1992 Volvo 740 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
740 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo 740 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 740
  4. Used 1992 Volvo 740

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo 740

Read recent reviews for the Volvo 740
Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (30%)
Best value older used car
JoeJ,04/19/2010
Very safe, reliable, comfortable, roomy and practical! About 26 freeway mpg and 19 city. High build quality, roomy as a modern suv & scan design! Only a few black boxes to go bad and cheap to insure! Collectible now! 1992 best year-has SIPS, geared taller and later engine & features!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
740
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Volvo 740 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings