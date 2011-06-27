Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews
2013 Touareg TDI
I purchased the Treg TDI 2 weeks ago. I was looking for a high performance machine (240HP 406lb torque) that returns high MPG. I just returned from a 400 Mile road trip and still have more than half a tank to empty. The engine makes a brilliant rumble and the turbo sounds so nice at low speeds. I have the saddle brown leather which is like a baseball glove. The dashboard wood grain is so luxurious and classy, it makes my previous Lexus GS seem like a toy. This car is very well built and the construction is solid. It stands out on the road in a sea of RX350's. This is truly a dreamy SUV. Looking forward to reviewing it again 1 year from now.
I like it better than my ML350 and Q5
I have about 2000 miles on the vehicle and I am very pleased to date. I hope writing this review doesn't change things! I have owned numerous Audi's (A6 and Q5) and still have two Mercedes (M Class and E Class) but this is my favorite vehicle so far. Probably because it's my first diesel and I am averaging over 30mph with 70% non-highway and 30% highway driving. The power is awesome and the engine is very smooth. It is unbelievably quiet inside, no road or wind noise. It drives more like a SUV than a crossover but still has a car feel. Steering is very tight, turning radius excellent, handling outstanding. The brakes are good but have a little spongy feel. Not sure on reliability.
Best SUV Diesel in North America that provides excellent gas mileage.
Purchased my 2013 TDI LUX a week ago. Been very pleased with the truck. Traded both my 2005 F250 Powerstroke truck and my VW JSW TDI. The torque is phenomenal and it tows my 2005 Custom Laser Boat with 496 HO mercruiser stern drive. ~5000 lbs. boat and trailer combined. I love every feature this SUV offers. Towing my boat on Sport mode keeps the RPM in its maximum torque values. Again, another german engineering at its best. The mileage per gallon either towing or around town beats any gas engines out there. Reliability and longevity of a diesel is absolutely uncontested.
Steering Wheel Shake
I bought a 2013 Touareg TDI Lux a month ago and it has been in the shop for 17 days with an irreparable steering wheel oscillation. It is still in the shop. So far VWoA has advised the local dealer to try the following: road force balance all wheels, swap wheels from another car, change all four tire to Michelin Latitudes, replaced front drive shafts and replace steering rack. None have remedied the problem. Other owners have reported the exact same issue and have had difficulty getting satisfactory resolution. Search for "Touareg steering problem" to find more. Or go to ww.touaregsteeringshake.com. I don't any more hassle, I just want a new car.
Lots of Car for the Money
I'm not gonna lie...$60,000 is not a cheap car by any means. However, when you stack it up against its competitors such as the BMW x5, Mercedes ML, Range Rover Sport, etc. it turns out that the Touareg has value on its side. Each of those can easily cost $10,000+ more that than the Touareg. I have owned several Acuras, BMWs and Lexus models over the years and this feels like a more solid car than any of them. Everyone that has ridden with me since I bought it comments on how heavy, solid and substantial that it feels. That said, it is still pretty nimble for an SUV of its size and weight. It is a little bumpy around town (but hey, it's an SUV) but it's like a dream on the highway.
