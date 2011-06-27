Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,430*
Total Cash Price
$18,368
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,219*
Total Cash Price
$18,735
Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,019*
Total Cash Price
$25,164
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,596*
Total Cash Price
$25,899
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,413*
Total Cash Price
$25,348
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,007*
Total Cash Price
$19,103
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,174*
Total Cash Price
$26,634
Sport 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,430*
Total Cash Price
$18,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$452
|$2,145
|$1,307
|$969
|$2,489
|$7,362
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,167
|Financing
|$988
|$794
|$588
|$368
|$133
|$2,871
|Depreciation
|$4,475
|$1,963
|$1,728
|$1,531
|$1,373
|$11,070
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,903
|$8,167
|$7,056
|$6,486
|$7,818
|$39,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$789
|$814
|$838
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$461
|$2,188
|$1,333
|$988
|$2,539
|$7,509
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,023
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,190
|Financing
|$1,008
|$810
|$600
|$375
|$136
|$2,928
|Depreciation
|$4,565
|$2,002
|$1,763
|$1,562
|$1,400
|$11,291
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,101
|$8,330
|$7,197
|$6,616
|$7,974
|$40,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$619
|$2,939
|$1,791
|$1,328
|$3,410
|$10,086
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,374
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,354
|$1,088
|$806
|$504
|$182
|$3,933
|Depreciation
|$6,131
|$2,689
|$2,367
|$2,097
|$1,881
|$15,166
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,567
|$11,189
|$9,667
|$8,886
|$10,711
|$54,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$637
|$3,024
|$1,843
|$1,366
|$3,509
|$10,380
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,414
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,393
|$1,120
|$829
|$519
|$188
|$4,048
|Depreciation
|$6,310
|$2,768
|$2,436
|$2,159
|$1,936
|$15,609
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,963
|$11,515
|$9,949
|$9,145
|$11,023
|$55,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$624
|$2,960
|$1,804
|$1,337
|$3,435
|$10,160
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$508
|$184
|$3,962
|Depreciation
|$6,175
|$2,709
|$2,385
|$2,113
|$1,895
|$15,277
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,666
|$11,270
|$9,737
|$8,951
|$10,789
|$54,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$470
|$2,231
|$1,359
|$1,008
|$2,589
|$7,656
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,214
|Financing
|$1,028
|$826
|$612
|$383
|$138
|$2,986
|Depreciation
|$4,654
|$2,042
|$1,797
|$1,592
|$1,428
|$11,513
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,299
|$8,494
|$7,338
|$6,745
|$8,131
|$41,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$655
|$3,110
|$1,895
|$1,405
|$3,609
|$10,675
|Repairs
|$510
|$742
|$869
|$1,015
|$1,186
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,151
|$853
|$534
|$193
|$4,163
|Depreciation
|$6,489
|$2,846
|$2,506
|$2,220
|$1,991
|$16,052
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,359
|$11,842
|$10,231
|$9,405
|$11,336
|$57,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tiguan SUV Sport 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$452
|$2,145
|$1,307
|$969
|$2,489
|$7,362
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,167
|Financing
|$988
|$794
|$588
|$368
|$133
|$2,871
|Depreciation
|$4,475
|$1,963
|$1,728
|$1,531
|$1,373
|$11,070
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,903
|$8,167
|$7,056
|$6,486
|$7,818
|$39,430
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
