Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Consumer Reviews
Feels very premium and is fun to drive
I bought a 2014 Tiguan SEL 4motion and it is the best car I have owned to date. I have owned other crossovers such as the Nissan Rogue and the Mazda CX-5 and they cannot compare to my Tiguan. The Tiguan's engine is really quiet and smooth and works really well with the transmission. I leave the car in sport mode most of the time and acceleration is quick. The new upgraded Fender stereo is amazing. One of my biggest issues with my Mazda CX-5 that I traded in for this car was the terrible stereo. This stereo is truly a premium stereo with perfect surround sound. The inside of the car has a very premium feel, the seats are very comfortable with excellent lumbar support.
Sell Before You Hit 60,000 Miles
At approximately 60,000 miles, the engine started missing and the Check Engine Light (CEL) came on. Dealer told me that it was "due to a problem with the fuel injection system, the valves become coated with carbon causing the misfires." Cost to clean the valves was $600.00 plus tax. At approximately 92,000 miles, the car overheated and had to be towed in. Dealer found the thermostat had failed. Unfortunately, the thermostat is built into the water pump and the entire unit had to be replaced. That bill was just under $1,300.00 plus towing and three days of car rental. At 122,000 miles the CEL came on and the misfires started again. While driving to the dealer, the EPC light came on. Dealer reported that not only did the valves need cleaning but that the "shaft pulls out of intake manifold for the intake flap". That's exactly what they wrote on the service description, just jibberish". Whatever it meant, it required a new intake manifold. The entire bill was $1,360.00 plus two days of car rental. Picked up the car and drove off the lot when the CEL started flashing and the car stalled. Limped it back to the Dealer. Dealer called the next day to report that the spark plugs and ignition coils needed to be replaced. Cost $365.00. When I told the rep that the plugs had just been replaced, I was told that sometimes spark plugs fail earlier than they should. I requested that they replace the coil and the spark plug for the cylinder with the misfire so that I could limp it off the lot to the nearest Honda dealer for a trade-in. My last two cars were Hondas and I drove both of them right up to 250,000 miles without a single failure in either car. I'll never buy another VW. For the record, I found out that not only do the valves need regular cleaning but the rear seals frequently fail on these engines so watch for that expense as well.
Sporty high-end feel
I've had the Tiguan for about two months now and am happy with the purchase. Coming from a Camry, the taller height and tighter feel are welcomed. The build quality and cabin design are excellent, and the pickup is great, especially in Sport shift mode. I do find that the tighter feel can create a bumpy ride on rough roads. I don't have enough experience with other sporty cars to know if this is just what you get, or if it's unique to the VW. It's not enough to outweigh the pluses, but I notice it.
Buyer beware
The tiguan is a nice little car until 3 days after the warranty is over. Mine started leaking coolant over the Christmas weekend. It was still under warranty however by Monday it was three days over. Volkswagen said to us sorry now you have to pay because we were closed for three days. 869.00. Nice
Happy New Owner
I bought my 2014 Tiguan SE only about 10 days ago but first impressions overall are favorable. The car feels much bigger on the inside while driving it than it does from the outside. It is quiet, smooth, has plenty of power, and handles well. *Update* I drove the Tiguan for 3 years now and there isn't much I would change to my initial review. However, I will add that I have had zero problems with it. Around town it zips around and parks easily. On the slightly negative side it feels a little darty on the highway at speed. I think it's the short wheelbase and the higher seating position. At first it feels tippy but you eventually get used to it and realize it is actually quite stable. Ive watched youtube videos of them on a race track or dirt course and they don't tip over. Never heard of problems either in Germany and they drive them fast. Just be aware of that feeling I described when you test drive one. Your confidence in it will grow over time. Also, fuel economy is not the best. I probably average about 22mpg overall. Small price to pay for the peppy engine though. Better engine than any other reasonably priced small SUV on the market. This generation Tiguan is still built in Wolfsburg Germany and the build quality is excellent. Better than any of its domestic or Asian competitors in my opinion. The fit and finish, materials quality are a cut above. Also, it has a standard height adjustment for the passenger seat. This can be very important for shorter or taller people. No Asian small SUV has one.
