Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Love it n_l_s , 04/24/2012 35 of 38 people found this review helpful I really like this minivan. The interior is very appealing - drives very high up on the highway. Like the aluminum pentastar engine as well. Report Abuse

Crappy vw with Chrysler unreliable history Julius m , 01/07/2019 SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought this van last 2015 as a cpo from the dealer with 38k miles in it. When the car hits 45k miles the check engine light went on and it was the cracked head gasket. I noticed that as the miles goes up, the 3.6 pentacrap engine becomes more rough especially in the cold morning. Transmission is jerky in the cold morning as well. The tiptronic gone at 60k miles, transmission leaks at 65k engine mount bad on 65k and then fuel line detached from he engine at 70k miles, rockerarm gone bad at 83k miles and another rockerarm at 87k miles. Now my van wont start because TIPM gone bad and the dealer replaced wrong parts (great job for the mechanics). Its still sitting in the dealership. Why does VW picked a van that has worse reliability than them????? THey could have picked atlest honda or toyota and then rebadged it to VW. No more VW for me for life. These cars are just endless money pits. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse