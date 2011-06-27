Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,427
|$2,806
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,144
|$2,479
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,579
|$1,824
|Rough
|$715
|$1,014
|$1,169
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$2,801
|$3,132
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,475
|$2,766
|Average
|$1,430
|$1,823
|$2,035
|Rough
|$907
|$1,171
|$1,304