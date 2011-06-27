Estimated values
2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,950
|$26,855
|$27,969
|Clean
|$25,651
|$26,540
|$27,631
|Average
|$25,053
|$25,909
|$26,957
|Rough
|$24,455
|$25,279
|$26,282
Estimated values
2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,641
|$29,590
|$30,760
|Clean
|$28,311
|$29,242
|$30,389
|Average
|$27,650
|$28,548
|$29,647
|Rough
|$26,990
|$27,853
|$28,905
Estimated values
2020 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,354
|$36,269
|$37,398
|Clean
|$34,946
|$35,843
|$36,947
|Average
|$34,131
|$34,992
|$36,044
|Rough
|$33,316
|$34,140
|$35,142