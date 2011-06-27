Estimated values
2001 Mercury Mountaineer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$2,804
|$3,253
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,528
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,352
|$1,975
|$2,310
|Rough
|$974
|$1,422
|$1,682
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Mountaineer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,680
|$3,089
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,416
|$2,791
|Average
|$1,318
|$1,888
|$2,194
|Rough
|$950
|$1,359
|$1,597
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,494
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,248
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,757
|$2,025
|Rough
|$907
|$1,265
|$1,474