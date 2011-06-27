Estimated values
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,655
|$30,967
|$32,581
|Clean
|$29,313
|$30,604
|$32,188
|Average
|$28,629
|$29,877
|$31,401
|Rough
|$27,946
|$29,150
|$30,615
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,099
|$20,106
|$21,346
|Clean
|$18,878
|$19,870
|$21,088
|Average
|$18,438
|$19,398
|$20,573
|Rough
|$17,998
|$18,926
|$20,058
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,935
|$24,197
|$25,750
|Clean
|$22,670
|$23,913
|$25,439
|Average
|$22,141
|$23,345
|$24,818
|Rough
|$21,613
|$22,777
|$24,197