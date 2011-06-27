Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,331
|$3,246
|$3,739
|Clean
|$2,152
|$2,994
|$3,448
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,490
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,438
|$1,987
|$2,284
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,312
|$3,018
|$3,395
|Clean
|$2,135
|$2,783
|$3,131
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,315
|$2,603
|Rough
|$1,427
|$1,847
|$2,074
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,476
|$3,386
|$3,875
|Clean
|$2,287
|$3,123
|$3,574
|Average
|$1,907
|$2,598
|$2,971
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,072
|$2,367
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,246
|$3,030
|$3,451
|Clean
|$2,074
|$2,795
|$3,182
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,325
|$2,645
|Rough
|$1,386
|$1,854
|$2,108
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,374
|$3,203
|$3,648
|Clean
|$2,192
|$2,954
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,828
|$2,457
|$2,797
|Rough
|$1,465
|$1,960
|$2,229
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,172
|$2,898
|$3,288
|Clean
|$2,006
|$2,673
|$3,032
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,223
|$2,521
|Rough
|$1,340
|$1,773
|$2,009
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,186
|$3,624
|Clean
|$2,191
|$2,939
|$3,342
|Average
|$1,828
|$2,445
|$2,778
|Rough
|$1,464
|$1,950
|$2,214
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$3,101
|$3,578
|Clean
|$2,045
|$2,860
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,706
|$2,379
|$2,743
|Rough
|$1,366
|$1,898
|$2,186