Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,138
|$14,704
|$17,062
|Clean
|$11,640
|$14,086
|$16,311
|Average
|$10,644
|$12,851
|$14,810
|Rough
|$9,647
|$11,616
|$13,308
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,571
|$11,652
|$13,562
|Clean
|$9,179
|$11,163
|$12,965
|Average
|$8,393
|$10,184
|$11,772
|Rough
|$7,607
|$9,205
|$10,578
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper Roadster 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,128
|$10,971
|$12,667
|Clean
|$8,753
|$10,510
|$12,110
|Average
|$8,004
|$9,588
|$10,995
|Rough
|$7,255
|$8,666
|$9,880