Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$1,507
|$1,770
|Clean
|$908
|$1,330
|$1,563
|Average
|$661
|$976
|$1,147
|Rough
|$415
|$622
|$731
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,505
|$1,770
|Clean
|$901
|$1,329
|$1,563
|Average
|$657
|$975
|$1,147
|Rough
|$412
|$622
|$731
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,415
|$1,770
|Clean
|$674
|$1,249
|$1,563
|Average
|$491
|$917
|$1,147
|Rough
|$308
|$584
|$731
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,445
|$1,770
|Clean
|$748
|$1,275
|$1,563
|Average
|$545
|$936
|$1,147
|Rough
|$342
|$597
|$731
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,455
|$1,770
|Clean
|$774
|$1,284
|$1,563
|Average
|$564
|$943
|$1,147
|Rough
|$354
|$601
|$731