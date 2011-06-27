Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews
Good if you take care of it
My mom actually bought this car a year 2000, and bought it in 2008. From the start, it was making a very loud noise from the engine, til i figured it was the air pump. So we replaced that and it takes off very fast! I have seen some reviews on this car, and i do not think this car gets the good reviews it deserves. If people actually take care of the problem and know exactly what it is, then it will be good to you. Anybody could buy a car brand new, but eventually it will need to be fixed, and something will break down. This car is running good and fast even after soo long. I could say that interior is cheap, but just driving this is very cool. even the small size makes it great anywhere.
Bullet Proof!!!!
i purchased my vw 2 years ago with 133,000 miles on it and have had no problems with it ...took it to florida on spring break doing 85 mph all the way made it from indiana on 1 tank getting 52.3 mpg love it:) its got 204,000 on it now bout time for water pump and timing belt replacement just normal wear...i love my car:)
250k! <3 my bug.
My parents bought this car at 60k, gave it to me at 120k, and i've driven it up to 250k, and it's still going. I've had some issues, of course....it's a car. Heating/cooling fan went out, clutch replaced once, windshield wiper fluid stopped spraying? cheap interior. Still, it is time I look for another car, and I am looking at VWs. Expensive repairs, but a VW will stay running forever. Do not pay $60 for your headlight. I bought the bulb for $12 and a small mechanic did labor for $8. Find someone else to do repairs! You'll pay 1/3 the price that you did at the dealer. Just make sure he/she knows what they're doing.
Very glad I bought it, so sorry that someone else totaled it.
This was my first new car, every other car I ever had, including a 1974 superbeetle convertible, started at over 100,000. I had some small problems the first 5 years. No problems the next 5. Drove pretty rough the last 2, but probably mostly my fault. :) I really wanted to get the car to 200,000-probably would have if a 21 year old hadn't sideswiped into me at 75 mph, sending me spinning across three lanes of interstate and into a cement barrier. Car dented on 3 sides on the outside, none on inside. Airbag didn't deploy and didn't need too, though I did get sore. Very safe car. Handled a lot of less than ideal conditions- well, including spending over 10 yrs in MN, only 1 yr of it garaged.
178K and still going strong!
I love my beetle! I bought it in 2008 with 104K miles on it, and it has been a road warrior! Up to 178K miles and still no problems! Replaced water pump and belts at 120K and just regular oil changes. Awesome, reliable car. The front grille keeps coming off because I keep scraping it on the ground (admittedly I have very poor parking skills) so low clearance is my only problem, but that is also what makes it so zippy! If you are looking for reliable transportation this is the car for you!
