Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,255
|$3,988
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,996
|$3,671
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,477
|$3,038
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,958
|$2,405
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,369
|$3,619
|$4,362
|Clean
|$2,174
|$3,330
|$4,015
|Average
|$1,784
|$2,753
|$3,323
|Rough
|$1,395
|$2,176
|$2,630
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,520
|$4,187
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,240
|$3,855
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,678
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,117
|$2,525
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,627
|$3,973
|$4,774
|Clean
|$2,411
|$3,656
|$4,395
|Average
|$1,979
|$3,022
|$3,637
|Rough
|$1,546
|$2,389
|$2,879
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Loyal Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,360
|$3,607
|$4,348
|Clean
|$2,166
|$3,320
|$4,002
|Average
|$1,778
|$2,744
|$3,312
|Rough
|$1,390
|$2,169
|$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,656
|$4,431
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,365
|$4,079
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,782
|$3,376
|Rough
|$1,385
|$2,199
|$2,672
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,156
|$3,337
|$4,038
|Clean
|$1,978
|$3,071
|$3,718
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,539
|$3,076
|Rough
|$1,269
|$2,007
|$2,435
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,444
|$4,142
|Clean
|$2,085
|$3,170
|$3,813
|Average
|$1,711
|$2,620
|$3,155
|Rough
|$1,337
|$2,071
|$2,498
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,060
|$3,255
|$3,965
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,995
|$3,650
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,476
|$3,020
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,957
|$2,391
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,247
|$3,918
|Clean
|$1,943
|$2,988
|$3,607
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,470
|$2,985
|Rough
|$1,246
|$1,953
|$2,363
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,425
|$4,151
|Clean
|$2,022
|$3,152
|$3,821
|Average
|$1,660
|$2,606
|$3,162
|Rough
|$1,297
|$2,060
|$2,503
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$4,092
|$4,914
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,765
|$4,524
|Average
|$2,040
|$3,113
|$3,743
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,461
|$2,963
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Loyal Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,467
|$3,755
|$4,521
|Clean
|$2,264
|$3,456
|$4,162
|Average
|$1,858
|$2,857
|$3,444
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,258
|$2,726
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,274
|$3,576
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,087
|$3,291
|$4,003
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,721
|$3,313
|Rough
|$1,339
|$2,151
|$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,812
|$4,236
|$5,083
|Clean
|$2,581
|$3,899
|$4,680
|Average
|$2,118
|$3,223
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,548
|$3,065
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,890
|$2,908
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,676
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,212
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,749
|$2,119
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,715
|$3,218
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,499
|$2,963
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,066
|$2,452
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,633
|$1,941
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$3,485
|$4,220
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,207
|$3,885
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,651
|$3,215
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,096
|$2,545
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$2,905
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,673
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,417
|$2,210
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,747
|$2,119
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$3,020
|$3,652
|Clean
|$1,797
|$2,780
|$3,362
|Average
|$1,475
|$2,298
|$2,782
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,816
|$2,202
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$4,092
|$4,914
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,765
|$4,524
|Average
|$2,040
|$3,113
|$3,743
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,461
|$2,963
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,661
|$4,425
|$5,471
|Clean
|$2,443
|$4,072
|$5,036
|Average
|$2,005
|$3,367
|$4,168
|Rough
|$1,567
|$2,661
|$3,299
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,332
|$3,625
|$4,394
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,336
|$4,045
|Average
|$1,757
|$2,758
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,180
|$2,649
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,812
|$4,603
|$5,083
|Clean
|$3,499
|$4,236
|$4,680
|Average
|$2,872
|$3,502
|$3,872
|Rough
|$2,244
|$2,768
|$3,065
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$4,215
|$5,084
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,879
|$4,681
|Average
|$2,073
|$3,207
|$3,873
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,535
|$3,066
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$3,051
|$3,680
|Clean
|$1,829
|$2,808
|$3,388
|Average
|$1,501
|$2,321
|$2,803
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,835
|$2,219
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,052
|$3,015
|$3,590
|Clean
|$1,883
|$2,775
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,545
|$2,294
|$2,735
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,813
|$2,165
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,140
|$2,452
|Clean
|$1,489
|$1,969
|$2,257
|Average
|$1,222
|$1,628
|$1,868
|Rough
|$955
|$1,287
|$1,478
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,834
|$4,281
|$5,143
|Clean
|$2,601
|$3,940
|$4,735
|Average
|$2,134
|$3,257
|$3,918
|Rough
|$1,668
|$2,575
|$3,101
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$3,116
|$3,771
|Clean
|$1,849
|$2,867
|$3,472
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,371
|$2,873
|Rough
|$1,186
|$1,874
|$2,274
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,936
|$2,973
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,736
|$3,304
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,262
|$2,734
|Rough
|$1,140
|$1,788
|$2,164
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,618
|$4,010
|$4,837
|Clean
|$2,403
|$3,690
|$4,453
|Average
|$1,972
|$3,051
|$3,685
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,412
|$2,917