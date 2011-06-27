  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Value

Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,255$3,988
Clean$1,855$2,996$3,671
Average$1,523$2,477$3,038
Rough$1,190$1,958$2,405
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,369$3,619$4,362
Clean$2,174$3,330$4,015
Average$1,784$2,753$3,323
Rough$1,395$2,176$2,630
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,402$3,520$4,187
Clean$2,204$3,240$3,855
Average$1,809$2,678$3,190
Rough$1,414$2,117$2,525
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,627$3,973$4,774
Clean$2,411$3,656$4,395
Average$1,979$3,022$3,637
Rough$1,546$2,389$2,879
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Loyal Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,360$3,607$4,348
Clean$2,166$3,320$4,002
Average$1,778$2,744$3,312
Rough$1,390$2,169$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,656$4,431
Clean$2,159$3,365$4,079
Average$1,772$2,782$3,376
Rough$1,385$2,199$2,672
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,156$3,337$4,038
Clean$1,978$3,071$3,718
Average$1,624$2,539$3,076
Rough$1,269$2,007$2,435
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,272$3,444$4,142
Clean$2,085$3,170$3,813
Average$1,711$2,620$3,155
Rough$1,337$2,071$2,498
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,060$3,255$3,965
Clean$1,890$2,995$3,650
Average$1,551$2,476$3,020
Rough$1,213$1,957$2,391
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,117$3,247$3,918
Clean$1,943$2,988$3,607
Average$1,594$2,470$2,985
Rough$1,246$1,953$2,363
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,425$4,151
Clean$2,022$3,152$3,821
Average$1,660$2,606$3,162
Rough$1,297$2,060$2,503
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,708$4,092$4,914
Clean$2,485$3,765$4,524
Average$2,040$3,113$3,743
Rough$1,594$2,461$2,963
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Loyal Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,467$3,755$4,521
Clean$2,264$3,456$4,162
Average$1,858$2,857$3,444
Rough$1,452$2,258$2,726
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,274$3,576$4,349
Clean$2,087$3,291$4,003
Average$1,713$2,721$3,313
Rough$1,339$2,151$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,812$4,236$5,083
Clean$2,581$3,899$4,680
Average$2,118$3,223$3,872
Rough$1,655$2,548$3,065
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,890$2,908$3,514
Clean$1,735$2,676$3,235
Average$1,424$2,212$2,677
Rough$1,113$1,749$2,119
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,872$2,715$3,218
Clean$1,718$2,499$2,963
Average$1,410$2,066$2,452
Rough$1,102$1,633$1,941
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,249$3,485$4,220
Clean$2,064$3,207$3,885
Average$1,694$2,651$3,215
Rough$1,324$2,096$2,545
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,882$2,905$3,514
Clean$1,727$2,673$3,235
Average$1,417$2,210$2,677
Rough$1,108$1,747$2,119
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,958$3,020$3,652
Clean$1,797$2,780$3,362
Average$1,475$2,298$2,782
Rough$1,153$1,816$2,202
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,708$4,092$4,914
Clean$2,485$3,765$4,524
Average$2,040$3,113$3,743
Rough$1,594$2,461$2,963
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,661$4,425$5,471
Clean$2,443$4,072$5,036
Average$2,005$3,367$4,168
Rough$1,567$2,661$3,299
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,332$3,625$4,394
Clean$2,140$3,336$4,045
Average$1,757$2,758$3,347
Rough$1,373$2,180$2,649
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SEL PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,812$4,603$5,083
Clean$3,499$4,236$4,680
Average$2,872$3,502$3,872
Rough$2,244$2,768$3,065
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,752$4,215$5,084
Clean$2,526$3,879$4,681
Average$2,073$3,207$3,873
Rough$1,620$2,535$3,066
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,993$3,051$3,680
Clean$1,829$2,808$3,388
Average$1,501$2,321$2,803
Rough$1,173$1,835$2,219
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,052$3,015$3,590
Clean$1,883$2,775$3,305
Average$1,545$2,294$2,735
Rough$1,208$1,813$2,165
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,140$2,452
Clean$1,489$1,969$2,257
Average$1,222$1,628$1,868
Rough$955$1,287$1,478
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,834$4,281$5,143
Clean$2,601$3,940$4,735
Average$2,134$3,257$3,918
Rough$1,668$2,575$3,101
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,015$3,116$3,771
Clean$1,849$2,867$3,472
Average$1,517$2,371$2,873
Rough$1,186$1,874$2,274
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,936$2,973$3,589
Clean$1,777$2,736$3,304
Average$1,458$2,262$2,734
Rough$1,140$1,788$2,164
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,618$4,010$4,837
Clean$2,403$3,690$4,453
Average$1,972$3,051$3,685
Rough$1,541$2,412$2,917
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,676 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $1,113 to $3,514, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.