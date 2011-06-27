Estimated values
1992 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,134
|$1,461
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,313
|Average
|$340
|$781
|$1,019
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
