Estimated values
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,301
|$11,501
|$13,821
|Clean
|$6,444
|$10,166
|$12,210
|Average
|$4,730
|$7,497
|$8,987
|Rough
|$3,016
|$4,828
|$5,765
Estimated values
2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,161
|$13,026
|$15,175
|Clean
|$8,086
|$11,514
|$13,406
|Average
|$5,935
|$8,491
|$9,868
|Rough
|$3,784
|$5,467
|$6,329
Estimated values
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,857
|$12,593
|$14,672
|Clean
|$7,817
|$11,132
|$12,961
|Average
|$5,738
|$8,209
|$9,540
|Rough
|$3,658
|$5,286
|$6,120
Estimated values
2002 Ford Thunderbird Neiman Marcus Edition 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,904
|$14,082
|$16,406
|Clean
|$8,741
|$12,448
|$14,493
|Average
|$6,416
|$9,180
|$10,668
|Rough
|$4,091
|$5,911
|$6,843
Estimated values
2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,545
|$12,149
|$14,154
|Clean
|$7,542
|$10,739
|$12,504
|Average
|$5,535
|$7,919
|$9,204
|Rough
|$3,529
|$5,099
|$5,904