Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic VX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1992 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732