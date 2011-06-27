Estimated values
1992 Geo Prizm GSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$1,710
|$1,860
|Clean
|$1,262
|$1,511
|$1,645
|Average
|$923
|$1,114
|$1,216
|Rough
|$585
|$716
|$787
Estimated values
1992 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$1,581
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,398
|$1,556
|Average
|$807
|$1,030
|$1,150
|Rough
|$511
|$662
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$1,630
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,441
|$1,556
|Average
|$898
|$1,062
|$1,150
|Rough
|$569
|$683
|$744