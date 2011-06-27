Used 1995 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love my VW
I have had my car for a little over 4 years now and absoutely love it. I know many people who have bought new VW's and I still want to keep my 1995 model. It has had little or no problems and handles well. It is still running strong with 120,000 miles on it.
DON'T buy this car
Problems from day 1 with auto transmission (computer chip), which eventually needed a total replacing at 52K, window crank broke after 3 month's ownership, timing belt went prematurely (53K), suspension is as stiff as a board, lots of torque steer, brakes and struts needed replacing at every 30K, was beginning to have electrical problems at 60K. Was in the shop every 4 to 6 weeks beginning at 52K. NOT ALL problems mentioned above were covered by the 10/100 warranty. Got rid of it at 60K and bought Japanese. See many of these cars in used car lots (new car and mom and pop) - RED FLAG.
Jetta.
Car is a lot of fun to drive. It has it's share of problems just like any other 14 year old car. I love it.
Great Car!
I originally leased the car in sept. of '95 and bought it at the end of the 4yr lease. The car now has 90,000 miles and is going strong. I still get good gas mileage and the pick-up is still great (better than my niece's BMW!). I have the manual transmission and I've never had to replace anything on the car except the brakes and the battery. The trunk space is huge and four adults fit very comfortably. The interior still looks great, and the paint also. Definately a great choice.
95 Jetta GLX VR6
First of all I'll start off by saying this is my 3rd VW, having owned a 2004 Jetta and a 2000 GTi Vr6, and it is still my favorite by far. If you are into the Euro car modding scene this is a great platform. It has timeless styling, great potential, and from a Automotive Technician's standpoint faily simple to work on especially for a VW.
