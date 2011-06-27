Close

Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California

This is a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI with Automatic Transmission that comes in with 179k on the miles. It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues. It comes in with options like Alloy Wheels Cruise Control ABS Power Windows Power Door Locks Keyless Entry and much more. These are very reliable and low maintenance cars. It is very hard to find a diesel with low miles like this. This is a very good choice for a commuter car if you are looking for one. It has Three Previous Owners and has been maintained very well by the previous owners.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWSP69MX3M173889

Stock: 100237

Certified Pre-Owned: No

