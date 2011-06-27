Used 1995 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale

  • $1,500

    1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg

    173,001 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Continental Motor Group - Stuart / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPA81H0XM238515
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,000

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois

    Green 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS FWD 2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSS29M51M047346
    Stock: 2
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $2,000

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T

    129,445 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8 Turbo CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSD69M91M219024
    Stock: 611361B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,999

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6

    129,793 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Buick GMC - Corvallis / Oregon

    Clean CARFAX. 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 2.8L V6 SMPI SOHC.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWTG69M11M158845
    Stock: P8108
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $2,777

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS

    192,178 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Gas thrifty and fun to drive this one is in excellent shape call 719-633-5557 or additional information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSC29M31M036777
    Stock: 1m036777
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,500

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6

    220,705 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC - Urbana / Ohio

    2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX Blue Clean CARFAX. 2.8L V6 SMPI SOHC ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Chevrolet. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG Chevrolet you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes (2 per year), 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Chevrolet.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWTG69M11M175452
    Stock: UU1015AB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $3,450

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS

    96,341 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

    Super clean little car!!! Runs mint and looks great. 5 speed manual transmission, power sliding sunroof, power windows and locks, in dash CD, cruise, tilt and clean 5 spoke aluminum alloy wheels with newer tires. Drives great and needs nothing. Fresh trade to a new car dealer. Clean carfax and 100% accurate miles. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSK69M82M179221
    Stock: 179221
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,990

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T

    104,004 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Frankfort FIAT - Frankfort / Kentucky

    Clean CARFAX. 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8 FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Blind Spot Monitor. Please call us at 866-695-8166 for more information or to set up an appointment to see this vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSE69M22M133794
    Stock: F10733B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2020

  • $2,350

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS

    200,805 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mills Ford Lincoln Willmar - Willmar / Minnesota

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS FWD Silver Arrow MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSB69M42M110722
    Stock: 3J200017B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $2,895

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6

    162,261 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this super clean 2002 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan GLX! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.8L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWTH69M82M105199
    Stock: c038438
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2018

  • New Listing
    $3,111

    2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana

    Recent Arrival! 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 23/29 City/Highway MPG COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSB69M62M030368
    Stock: P4869C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $3,938

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL

    108,897 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah

    Located at Sandy this 2003 White Volkswagen Jetta GL FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6J x 15 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Cover, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Flat Woven Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM CD/Cassette, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRK69M33M070097
    Stock: TJ0203B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $3,389

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL

    119,477 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    North City Honda - Chicago / Illinois

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Volkswagen Jetta GL Gray 2.0 Odometer is 23829 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPGGREAT RUNNER ICE COLD AC 5 SP MANUAL ,ONE OWNER ...EVERYTHING WORKS "PRICED TO SELL" HURRY ON THIS ONE!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRK69M33M029422
    Stock: 3M029422
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $4,999

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T

    134,026 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Indianapolis / Indiana

    All of our Preowned vehicles are treated with PermaSafe which is A Perpetual Antimicrobial Surface and Air Protection System. 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T Reflex Silver 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged FWD 4-Spoke Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cold Weather Package, Front Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Heatable Front Seats, Leather Package, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob/Hand Brake, Lumbar Support, Power moonroof.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSE69MX3M167029
    Stock: P5045A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $4,599

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI

    179,408 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California

    -Well Maintained!-Great MPG!-Three Previous Owners!-Low Maintenance!-Hard To Find!-Affordable!This is a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI with Automatic Transmission that comes in with 179k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Alloy Wheels Cruise Control ABS Power Windows Power Door Locks Keyless Entry and much more.These are very reliable and low maintenance cars.It is very hard to find a diesel with low miles like this.This is a very good choice for a commuter car if you are looking for one.It has Three Previous Owners and has been maintained very well by the previous owners.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible.Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle!Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time.Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only.6 Month 6000 Mile Power-train Warranty included with the original asking price.We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more.Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover.For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com!Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges. Payment calculator is for informational purposes only and it does not imply anything except for estimates on monthly payments. Financing decisions are made by lenders and are based on consumer's credit history.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSP69MX3M173889
    Stock: 100237
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $999

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T

    161,057 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Mazda - Longmont / Colorado

    If Great Service, Selection and Price are important to you then you owe it to yourself to experience the Courtesy Mazda difference. We are conveniently located just North of Denver in Longmont.AS-IS MECHANICS SPECIAL. YOU DO THE WORK AND SAVE!2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC TurbochargedWhy Buy From Courtesy Mazda? We want your ownership experience to extend far beyond your buying experience. We want you part of the Courtesy Mazda family. Call us today to speak with one of our Highly Trained staff members at 303-678-8950.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSE69M83M087972
    Stock: 3M087972
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $4,995

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL

    112,610 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Witham Kia - Waterloo / Iowa

    Only 112,599 Miles! This Volkswagen Jetta Wagon delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Tinted green glass, Theft-deterrent steering column, Side Curtain Protection.*This Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *Roof-mounted amplified flexible black whip antenna, Roof rails, Remote hatch/fuel filler door releases, Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic door locks, selective lock/ unlock feature, Rear window defroster, Rear intermittent wiper/washer, Rear heating/air conditioning ducts, Pwr windows-inc: front windows w/driver-side 1-touch up/down feature, pinch protection, key-operated open/close feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Witham Auto Centers, 2033 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWRK61J33W471086
    Stock: V10887B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-21-2020

  • $3,500

    2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6

    127,112 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan GLI. Its Manual transmission and Gas V6 2.8L/170 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control w/Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP), brake assist, Tinted green glass, Theft-deterrent steering column, Sport suspension, Side Curtain Protection, Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases, Remote keyless entry, Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic door locks, key-operated window open/close feature, selective unlocking at front doors, and Rear window defroster. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWVH69M33M125032
    Stock: 26511
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

