Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,555
|$16,833
|$19,236
|Clean
|$14,204
|$16,416
|$18,739
|Average
|$13,502
|$15,581
|$17,745
|Rough
|$12,800
|$14,746
|$16,752
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,576
|$19,308
|$22,188
|Clean
|$16,176
|$18,829
|$21,615
|Average
|$15,377
|$17,871
|$20,469
|Rough
|$14,578
|$16,914
|$19,322
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,433
|$21,171
|$24,058
|Clean
|$17,989
|$20,646
|$23,437
|Average
|$17,100
|$19,596
|$22,194
|Rough
|$16,211
|$18,546
|$20,951
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,718
|$16,964
|$19,332
|Clean
|$14,363
|$16,543
|$18,833
|Average
|$13,654
|$15,702
|$17,834
|Rough
|$12,944
|$14,861
|$16,835
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,057
|$19,869
|$22,833
|Clean
|$16,646
|$19,376
|$22,243
|Average
|$15,823
|$18,391
|$21,064
|Rough
|$15,001
|$17,405
|$19,884
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,062
|$16,393
|$18,849
|Clean
|$13,723
|$15,986
|$18,362
|Average
|$13,045
|$15,173
|$17,389
|Rough
|$12,367
|$14,360
|$16,415
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,712
|$17,136
|$19,693
|Clean
|$14,357
|$16,711
|$19,184
|Average
|$13,648
|$15,861
|$18,167
|Rough
|$12,938
|$15,012
|$17,150
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,980
|$21,760
|$24,693
|Clean
|$18,523
|$21,221
|$24,056
|Average
|$17,607
|$20,141
|$22,780
|Rough
|$16,692
|$19,062
|$21,504
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,935
|$18,463
|$21,127
|Clean
|$15,551
|$18,005
|$20,582
|Average
|$14,783
|$17,089
|$19,490
|Rough
|$14,014
|$16,173
|$18,399
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,383
|$17,860
|$20,473
|Clean
|$15,012
|$17,417
|$19,944
|Average
|$14,270
|$16,531
|$18,886
|Rough
|$13,529
|$15,646
|$17,829