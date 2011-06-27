  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,555$16,833$19,236
Clean$14,204$16,416$18,739
Average$13,502$15,581$17,745
Rough$12,800$14,746$16,752
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,576$19,308$22,188
Clean$16,176$18,829$21,615
Average$15,377$17,871$20,469
Rough$14,578$16,914$19,322
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,433$21,171$24,058
Clean$17,989$20,646$23,437
Average$17,100$19,596$22,194
Rough$16,211$18,546$20,951
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,718$16,964$19,332
Clean$14,363$16,543$18,833
Average$13,654$15,702$17,834
Rough$12,944$14,861$16,835
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,057$19,869$22,833
Clean$16,646$19,376$22,243
Average$15,823$18,391$21,064
Rough$15,001$17,405$19,884
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,062$16,393$18,849
Clean$13,723$15,986$18,362
Average$13,045$15,173$17,389
Rough$12,367$14,360$16,415
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,712$17,136$19,693
Clean$14,357$16,711$19,184
Average$13,648$15,861$18,167
Rough$12,938$15,012$17,150
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,980$21,760$24,693
Clean$18,523$21,221$24,056
Average$17,607$20,141$22,780
Rough$16,692$19,062$21,504
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,935$18,463$21,127
Clean$15,551$18,005$20,582
Average$14,783$17,089$19,490
Rough$14,014$16,173$18,399
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,383$17,860$20,473
Clean$15,012$17,417$19,944
Average$14,270$16,531$18,886
Rough$13,529$15,646$17,829
Sell my 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf GTI near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,723 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,986 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.