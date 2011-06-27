Estimated values
1991 Ford Thunderbird LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,480
|$1,962
|Clean
|$521
|$1,305
|$1,730
|Average
|$378
|$955
|$1,266
|Rough
|$236
|$605
|$802
Estimated values
1991 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,758
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,550
|Average
|$378
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Ford Thunderbird SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$2,108
|$2,780
|Clean
|$765
|$1,859
|$2,451
|Average
|$555
|$1,361
|$1,794
|Rough
|$346
|$862
|$1,137