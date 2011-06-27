Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,111
|$2,462
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,881
|$2,194
|Average
|$985
|$1,421
|$1,657
|Rough
|$659
|$961
|$1,120
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,312
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,060
|$2,439
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,557
|$1,843
|Rough
|$686
|$1,053
|$1,246
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,154
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,364
|$1,920
|$2,225
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,450
|$1,681
|Rough
|$685
|$981
|$1,136
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,106
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,877
|$2,221
|Average
|$937
|$1,418
|$1,678
|Rough
|$626
|$959
|$1,134
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$2,114
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,884
|$2,202
|Average
|$978
|$1,423
|$1,663
|Rough
|$654
|$963
|$1,124
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,263
|$2,656
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,016
|$2,366
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,524
|$1,787
|Rough
|$693
|$1,031
|$1,208
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,346
|$2,778
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,091
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,580
|$1,870
|Rough
|$697
|$1,069
|$1,264
Estimated values
2004 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,159
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,924
|$2,270
|Average
|$970
|$1,454
|$1,715
|Rough
|$648
|$983
|$1,159