Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan Minivan Consumer Reviews

The reviewers hate what the owners love bwendell , 07/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Initially quite pricey, but I have been won over and my wife loves it completely. There is no other van on the market that can do all the things this can. This is not a car and thus not an Odessy or Chrysler.It's a daily family driver, a camper,a hauler and a long-trip cruiser. It can cruise at 80 all day, has better seats than my Audi A4, handles safely if not sportily, and pulls my horse trailer.My brother purchased a 2000.5 and is very pleased, using it for both family use and to tow his SCCA race cars. It's far from perfect, but there is no competition in the marketplace.The idiosyncracies are a real problem only if you don't really need this type of vehicle.

One of the best Volks Van's I have ever. surferboy , 06/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned VW vans for a long time, and the GLS with VR6 is probably the best one I have ever had. It has power, comfort, and a really great exterior design. This is by far the prettiest shoe box I have ever seen!!

Eurovan 1999 LOVE , 05/16/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Continuous electrical problems that recur after dealership supposedly fixes them. Thank god for taken out an extended warranty. It is unfortunate that 1999 eurovans do not have any...recalls. It is one terrific vehicle as far as size is concerned. I live in VT. , put snow tires on in the winter and have never gotten stuck. The handling has been super although I wish they would have considered putting in safer seat belts in the two rear facing buckets seat. Limited seats for children especially still in seat belts. Quite pricely when needed to have repairs.

Relive it with a V6 Piddle , 07/10/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I drove a full size Ford van for travel, but my wife didn't like it's size. When looking at "minivans" I found them to be less spacious than the station wagons I grew up with. They were just sedans with another seat squished in there. The Newly designed Eurovan is Spacious without taking up the whole road. It has a commanding panoramic view of the road and truly seats seven comfortably. Takes me back to the old Microbus days, but can climb a hill like anything. Great van.