Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 141,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,910
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
TWO OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOCAL TRADE-IN, NEW ENGINE AND COMPONENTS LESS THAN 12,000 MILES AGO, POP TOP CAMPER, REMOVABLE BENCH SEAT, 2 SETS OF TIRES SUMMER AND STUDDED SNOW TIRES, NEARLY NEW "ADD A ROOM", ROOF RACKS WITH ATTACHMENTS, PROPANE HEAT, STOVE FRIDGE, SINK, 3rd row seats: bench, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Front Captain chairs W/swivel, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Hear, Rear window defroster, Speed control. CARFAX 2 owner. Clean CARFAX. 2000 Volkswagen Eurovan Camper W/Winnebago Componets White FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.8L V6 SMPI COVID UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan MV.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2EH4705YH097044
Stock: C6723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 198,041 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Volkswagen Eurovan also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, ; Active Belts 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Non-Smoker, Have all keys, This Volkswagen is in Average overall exterior condition, Average overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2KH4705YH047750
Stock: 5087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,600
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Perfect for any outing! Check out this 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan MV equipped with an FWD 2.8L V6 engine. Top options include Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Third Row Seating & so much more.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 00NA05*These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen EuroVan MV The Envy of Your Friends *Remote Keyless Entry, Reclining front bucket seats w/(2) folding armrests, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear seat heat outlets, Rear fluorescent light for folding table, Rear child seat anchorage, Rear cargo compartment shelf, Rear cabin heater controls, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering, Pwr-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented), Pwr windows w/auto 1-touch up/down, Premium III AM/FM sound system w/cassette-inc: 6-speakers, collapsible antenna, theft-deterrent warning light, Open door warning reflectors, Molded roof lining w/rear A/C outlets, Molded door trim w/cloth inserts & lower carpeting, Lower dash storage compartment, Low speed traction control, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel/ coolant temp gauges, digital clock, gear indicator, Independent rear suspension w/diagonal trailing arms, Independent double wishbone front suspension w/torsion bars.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan MV.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2EH4706YH097621
Stock: 00NA05
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 165,625 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan MV.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2MH4700YH111170
Stock: YH111170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 177,116 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$36,600
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Recently upgraded and revamped...Though not perfect, because the amount of upgrades or rehab possibilities are endless on RVs and are the opinion of each owner.Pop-Up Top! If you are in the market for a camper van, you have to check out this 2001 Winnebago EuroVan EV117A. This Winnebago has been completely upgraded with a rebuilt transmission in April of 2019 (receipts come with the owner's folder)! Plus, it comes with a V6 24 head valve with the power to charge up the mountain. This van sleeps four, with a bunk in the pop-up top and a bed that folds down from the rear bench seat. It also has a kitchen galley complete with a sink, Shurflo faucet, Norcold Refrigerator, and a two burner stove. The exterior has great features too, with an outdoor shower and a tow package.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 01MR49-506.To learn more and see the brochure for this 2001 Winnebago Eurovan copy and paste this link https://wowcarbuying.com/103595Very well kept! Please reach out if you have any questions 660-646-3455 Check out our other Class A, Class B, Class C Motorhomes, Campervans, Van Conversions, Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels, Camper Vans and Toy Haulers https://wowcarbuying.com/rvs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan MV with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2EB47091H103595
Stock: 01MR49
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 204,143 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,942
Kendall Volkswagen Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Volkswagen of Bend is offering this 2001 Volkswagen Eurovan as-is. Please feel free to contact us or stop by and we can review the inspection and vehicle with you. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2KB47071H140213
Stock: Y2543B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 128,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Sky Motor Cars - West Chester / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS with Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2KB47052H091840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,686 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
3rd Row Seat.Reflex Silver 2003 Volkswagen Eurovan MV 4-Speed Automatic FWDOdometer is 39250 miles below market average!This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan MV with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2MB47073H018527
Stock: T500784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen EuroVan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen EuroVan
- 5(57%)
- 4(43%)